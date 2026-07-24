Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1967

If you’re a baby boomer, I bet you heard these four classic rock jams on multiple occasions back in 1967. Psychedelia was all over the radio that year, but classic rock was still reigning supreme, though several of these hits had a touch of psychedelic rock to them. Let’s dive into a few classics from one of the biggest years for music in the 20th century!

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison from ‘Blowin’ Your Mind!’

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This soft rock classic is easily Van Morrison’s most enduring and memorable tune. “Brown Eyed Girl” was one of the most memorable songs from 1967, and it’s no surprise that it was such a big hit at the time. This pop rock gem from the Northern Irish singer peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. You won’t have to listen long to hear this song pop up on classic rock radio today.

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“Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Between The Buttons’

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The Rolling Stones could have made it to this list with a few songs, but I decided to go with “Ruby Tuesday”. A standout track from Between The Buttons, “Ruby Tuesday” was The Stones’ fourth No. 1 hit in the US, and it also hit No. 3 in the UK. It’s a rare baroque pop gem from the group, with classic rock and psychedelic soul elements that make it so unforgettable.

“I Can See For Miles” by The Who from ‘The Who Sell Out’

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The Who had a good year in 1967. And one of their most memorable hits from that very year has to be “I Can See For Miles”. This power pop, psychedelic-tinged gem was a standout from The Who Sell Out. In fact, this song remains the band’s highest-charting single on the Hot 100 chart at No. 9.

“The Letter” by The Box Tops from ‘The Letter/Neon Rainbow’

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The Box Tops are a bit underrated compared to other classic rock bands on our list of baby boomer songs from 1967. However, they definitely deserve a spot for their hit song “The Letter”. This blue-eyed soul, pop rock jam was a smash hit on the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 almost globally. And it only takes a few seconds for listeners to recognize this excellent song from a very excellent year for rock music.

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