Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1968

The late 1960s were one of the most formative periods in rock ‘n’ roll history, laying the groundwork for countless genres and subgenres that have continued to evolve to this day. From the early rumblings of heavy metal to the blueprint for country and folk rock, every baby boomer alive remembers these classic rock jams from 1968.

“Hello, I Love You” by The Doors

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The Doors might have had their qualms with recording a seemingly superficial song like “Hello, I Love You”, but it certainly paid off. The second single off Waiting For The Sun was a smash hit in North America, topping the chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the Top 20 worldwide. This classic rock track’s June 1968 release came off the heels of the Summer of Love, extending those feel-good sentiments into another year, blending the best elements of pop and psychedelia.

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“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

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Rock ‘n’ roll invites the listener to get out of their comfort zone and walk on the wild side, even if they’re more of a wallflower in real life. A song like Steppenwolf’s classic rock track from 1968, “Born To Be Wild”, was the perfect backdrop for imagining days spent ripping down the interstate on a Harley-Davidson. (Or for actually doing that.) Interestingly, this track is thought to be the germ for the concept of heavy metal, thanks to the lyrics “heavy metal thunder.”

“The Weight” by The Band

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Three years after Bob Dylan infamously went electric at the Newport Folk Festival, folk-rock was alive and thriving. Rock bands that incorporated elements of country and traditional folk, like The Band, helped bridge the gap between rock fans and the lingering folkie dissenters who were booing Dylan and calling him Judas a few years before. “The Weight” was a classic Band track, but many other artists covered the song in the late 1960s, giving baby boomers everywhere time to learn the infectious chorus, “Take a load off, Fanny.”

“Revolution” by The Beatles

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One can’t think of classic rock of 1968 without also thinking of The Beatles, who were at the top of their game that year. Songs like “Hey Jude” became globally recognized anthems. But in terms of driving rock ‘n’ roll tracks, we’d argue that “Revolution” was a song every baby boomer sang along to that year. “You say you want a revolution, well, you know / we all wanna change the world” is such a satisfyingly snarky lyric, giving way to the more optimistic “you know it’s gonna be alright.”

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