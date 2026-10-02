Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1973

No baby boomer out there could forget at least most of these four iconic classic rock ballads from 1973. Some of them might even bring back memories after all these years.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith from ‘Aerosmith’

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When Aerosmith’s signature song “Dream On” first hit the airwaves in 1973, it actually wasn’t that big of a hit. In fact, it didn’t even make it to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. But after a re-release in 1976, “Dream On” became a smash hit on the charts, peaking at No. 6. Timing really does matter, it seems. And who wouldn’t love this genre-defining power ballad?

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“Lady” by Styx from ‘Styx II’

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How about some progressive rock? This power ballad from Styx was initially just a local hit in the band’s native Chicago. However, after the band moved to A&M Records the following year, “Lady” started to get some serious international love. This proggy ballad peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and the Cash Box Top 100 charts.

“Photograph” by Ringo Starr from ‘Ringo’

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“Photograph” by Ringo Starr was the lead single off the former Beatle’s self-titled album, a co-written effort with former bandmate George Harrison. This lovely little reflection on lost love resonated with listeners in 1973 in a big way. The track made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100, as well as several other international charts.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

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Another former Beatle’s song makes it to this list of ballads from 1973 that many a baby boomer still loves, this time with a sweet ode by Paul McCartney for his wife, Linda. “My Love” is also the first Wings song in which McCartney’s name appears in the artist credit.

This lounge-style soft rock love song was a hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, among others. After Linda McCartney tragically passed away in 1998 from cancer, McCartney selected “My Love” as one of those chosen for the memorial services held in New York City and London.

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