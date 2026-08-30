Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Radio Hits From 1967

If you’re a baby boomer, you’ve got to enjoy some of the best radio hits from 1967 as they were released. Outside of psychedelia, tons of pop and soul hits climbed the charts, and many of those songs remain unforgettable. Let’s take a look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Windy” by The Association from ‘Insight Out’

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The Association had a smash hit on their hands with “Windy”. And the band itself made history, as it was one of very few bands with an Asian-American lead singer (Larry Ramos) to score a No. 1 hit at the time. The psychedelic pop smash “Windy” made it all the way to No. 1 on multiple charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Canada RPM Top Singles charts.

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“Groovin’” by The Young Rascals from ‘Groovin’’

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“Groovin’” is the kind of blue-eyed soul hit from the 60s that you just can’t forget. This tune from The Young Rascals is also considered a baião song, which is a genre from Brazil known for its bassy, rhythmic musicality. Audiences around the world loved it. “Groovin’” made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100, as well as charts in Canada.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin from ‘I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You’

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Nobody had a voice like Aretha Franklin. And almost no one alive has avoided the sweet sound of her signature 1967 hit, “Respect”. Some might not know that Franklin’s 1967 rendition of “Respect” is actually a cover of an Otis Redding song from 1965. Both have that soulful vibe, and Franklin’s hit became a feminist anthem that won two Grammy Awards. “Respect” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“I Was Made To Love Her” by Stevie Wonder from ‘I Was Made To Love Her’

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I couldn’t leave Stevie Wonder off our list of baby boomer radio hits from 1967. Wonder’s soul smash “I Was Made To Love Her” dropped in summer 1967. The tune features the backing vocal stylings of The Adantes. This song was a pretty big hit that year, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B Singles chart.

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