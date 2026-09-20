3 High-Minded Concept Albums From the 1980s We Love To Sing Along To

An album can be anything. It can read like a book of individual short stories, or it can be like a cohesive novel with a story that unfolds from beginning to end. The choice is up to the songwriters themselves.

But in the 1980s, there were several artists writing big, operatic concept albums. They wanted to share long, cohesive stories. And that’s what we wanted to dive into here. Indeed, these are three high-minded concept albums from the 1980s we love to sing along to.

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‘Kilroy Was Here’ by Styx (1983)

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This record will have you on the edge of your seat. It’s about a dystopian future where the government has outlawed rock music. Think: Star Wars, but instead of the Force, the album is centered on rock music being the most important thing that can save the world. Add to that plot a bunch of robots, evil scientists, and much more. Truly, this is a concept record that will have you in a good mood. Sure, the topic is rather dire, but the delivery and everything else is pure fun.

‘Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son’ by Iron Maiden (1988)

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As the title of this record suggests, it’s about the seventh son of a seventh son. But what does that mean, exactly? Well, for Iron Maiden, the album has to do with a mystical, mythical prophecy. It has to do with the life story of this person and how he battles good and evil. And how he fulfills his destiny. Of course, this seventh son of a seventh son has magical powers to help him on his quest. But… what will happen next on this 1988 LP?

‘Operation: Mindcrime’ by Queensrÿche (1988)

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Staying in the year 1988, this Pacific Northwest progressive rock band created an all-time concept record with Operation: Mindcrime. The LP is all about a disillusioned young man who finds a group of people who take advantage of him for political purposes. A revolution is happening, and the main character has found himself wrapped up in it all. A former drug user, he doesn’t quite know what to do. How will he escape these problems? Well, you’ll just have to keep listening to find out!

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