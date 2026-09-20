3 Romantic Elvis Presley Lyrics That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

There are some people that know Elvis Presley for “Jailhouse Rock” and the influence he had on rock and roll. There are others that know him for his silky-smooth voice that you just “can’t help falling in love” with. Either way, it’s undeniable that Presley has an aptitude for romance. Here are some romantic lyrics from his catalog.

“Love Me Tender”

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“All my dreams fulfilled / For my darlin’ I love you / And I always will.”

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This song was popularized after Presley performed it on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956. It didn’t take long for “Love Me Tender”, which Presley worked on as a writer and producer, to go No. 1.

Co-writer Ken Darby once said of Presley and this song: “All I had to do was play the song for him once, and he made it his own! He has perfect judgment of what is right for him. He exercised that judgment when he chose ‘Love Me Tender’ as his theme song.”

“Can’t Help Falling In Love”

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“Wise men say / Only fools rush in / But I can’t help / Falling in love with you.“

This one was written by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss. It appears in the movie Blue Hawaii, where Presley sings it to the grandmother of his love interest on her birthday. The Blue Hawaii soundtrack was so successful that it stayed at the top of the chart for 20 weeks. That record wasn’t broken until Fleetwood Mac came out with Rumours in 1977.

“It’s Now Or Never”

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“When I first saw you / With your smile so tender / My heart was captured / My soul surrendered.”

This one was actually Presley’s most successful song. Apparently, he heard Tony Martin’s song, “There’s No Tomorrow”, which is based on the Italian song “O Sole Mio”, while he was stationed in Germany. He told his publisher he wanted to do something similar to “O Sole Mio”, and it didn’t take long for songwriters Aaron Schroeder and Wally Gold to write the lyrics. Apparently, it only took them twenty to thirty minutes to finish what would become the biggest song in his catalog.

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