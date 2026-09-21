No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1974

You just can’t beat the classics. If you were a 70s kid and grew up during the golden age of rock music, these three classic rock tracks from 1974 will definitely be familiar to you. In fact, they might still be your favorites after all these years. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Best Of My Love” by Eagles from ‘On The Border’

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“Best Of My Love” by Eagles is a country rock delight from beginning to end, and it’s still one of the band’s biggest hits from the 1970s. In fact, this little tune from On The Border was actually Eagles’ very first No. 1 hit on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. It certainly deserved all the love, considering it features some of the band members’ best harmonies.

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“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’

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Did you know that this pop rock classic from Blue Swede is actually a cover? B. J. Thomas originally released this song with a more psychedelic flavor back in 1968, and his version (complete with the electric sitar à la Reggie Young) made it to the Top 10. Blue Swede took the song a little further a few years later with their pop rock version, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US.

“Can’t Get Enough” by Bad Company from ‘Bad Company’

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Bad Company was one of those supergroups who had the talent and musicality to go all the way. They certainly made it far, though they broke up and got back together quite a few times. The band’s biggest hit has to be the 1974 hard rock jam “Can’t Get Enough”, and this classic song is probably still a go-to for you if you were a 70s kid. This bluesy song topped the Cash Box Top 100 chart and made it all the way to No. 5 on the Hot 100 as well. Paul Rodgers’ vocals are on another level on this track. It comes as no surprise that “Can’t Get Enough” is still a regular favorite on classic rock radio after all these years.

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