3 Soft Rock Songs From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

By the middle of the 1980s, the popularity of rock music was growing since there were so many different styles of songs within the genre. Especially in 1986, so many different types of songs became successful on the radio, including these three soft rock songs. They were so well-known, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them word for word today.

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper

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“True Colors” is one of Cyndi Lauper’s biggest hits. Written by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg, “True Colors” stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

An inspirational song about acceptance, “True Colors” says, “But I see your true colors / Shining through / I see your true colors / And that’s why I love you / So don’t be afraid to let them show / Your true colors.”

The title track of Lauper’s sophomore album, “True Colors” is her final No. 1 single. It also gave her a Grammy nomination. In 1998, Phil Collins had a Top 5 hit with this song.

“On My Own” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald

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Patti LaBelle teams up with Michael McDonald for this sad duet. On LaBelle’s Winner In You album, “On My Own” was written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager.

The heartbreaking song says, “I’m on my own / Why did it end this way / On my own / This wasn’t how it was supposed to be / On my own / I wish that we could do it all again.”

A three-week No. 1 single, LaBelle later admitted that she was shocked by the success of “On My Own”.

“I don’t record for commercial value,” LaBelle says. “With ‘On My Own’, I went into the studio thinking, ‘I’m gonna record something I love.’ Usually, if I love it, it bubbles under. And I was surprised it made a hit.”

“Glory Of Love” by Peter Cetera

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After a long run as the lead singer of Chicago, Peter Cetera left to embark on a solo career, and a successful one at that. “Glory Of Love” is Cetera’s third solo single and first No. 1 hit. Written by Cetera, David Foster, and Diane Nina, “Glory Of Love” is on Cetera’s sophomore Solitude/Solitaire album. It is also part of the soundtrack for the film The Karate Kid Part II.