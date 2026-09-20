3 Classic Singles From 1965 That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

In the mood for some classic singles from 1965? These mid-decade hits still manage to sound years ahead of their era, so much so that younger fans still find fresh interest in them to this very day. If you were around to hear these songs drop, you definitely haven’t forgotten about them.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” by The Byrds from ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’

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It’s jangly, it’s folky, it’s a rockin’ good time. Not only has this smash hit from The Byrds aged well, but “Mr. Tambourine Man” also inspired countless indie rock bands that popped up later in the 60s, 70s, and onward.

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“Mr. Tambourine Man” was originally a folk song penned by Bob Dylan, released the same year as The Byrds’ version. Their cover ended up being a smash hit with a jangle pop touch, peaking at No. 1 across the US, UK, Ireland, and elsewhere.

“Day Tripper” by The Beatles

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The Beatles pushed boundaries a few times during the 1960s. “Day Tripper” was one of their more musically innovative tunes that sounded super unique in 1965. This track is beautifully riff-driven, and George Harrison and John Lennon delivered one of their finest guitar performances as part of the Fab Four on this very song.

“Day Tripper” by The Beatles was a non-album single delivered just in time for Christmas. It ended up peaking at No. 1 in the UK and No. 5 in the US.

“Do You Believe In Magic” by The Lovin’ Spoonful from ‘Do You Believe In Magic’

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Can you keep yourself from wiggling around or straight-up getting up to dance when this classic entry on our list of 1965 singles comes on? I doubt it. This song from The Lovin’ Spoonful was one of the catchiest songs to drop that year. And I can see why it was such a big hit at the time.

“Do You Believe In Magic” by The Lovin’ Spoonful remains one of John Sebastian’s finest songwriting efforts. Upon its release, this folk rock classic made it all the way to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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