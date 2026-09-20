From Chris Stapleton to George Jones: 4 Essential Country Songs About Whiskey

Country music is full of whiskey songs. Some of those songs just mention the drink in passing. Others make it a main character, building a narrative around the spirit. More than any other alcohol, it is associated with either the best or worst of times. The songs below cover both ends of that spectrum.

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

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“Tennessee Whiskey” is a testament to Chris Stapleton’s skill as a singer and arranger. David Alan Coe and George Jones recorded the song before him. However, his smoky blues arrangement has become the definitive version of the boozy classic. No matter who is singing it, though, any country song that compares a lover to good whiskey, among other things, is a certified drinking song.

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“Whiskey River” by Willie Nelson

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“Whiskey River” might be the best country song built around whiskey. Willie Nelson has been opening his shows with the Johnny Bush-penned hit since the 1970s and will likely continue to do so until he retires. It illustrates the feeling of trying to drink away a heartache better than any other song.

“C.C. Waterback” by Merle Haggard & George Jones

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This hit packs two country legends, some solid Canadian whiskey, and a monster hangover into one song. The title refers to Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser. Jones sings about pairing it with a tequila sunrise to nurse a hangover after a wild party at his house.

4“White Lightning” by George Jones

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George Jones’ first No. 1 might be the king of country songs about whiskey. In it, he sings about the powerful moonshine made in the Appalachian hills. It’s about more than the liquor, though. Even though it’s a novelty song, it captures the rugged spirit of moonshiners–ducking the law and making brew so strong it would overwhelm the uninitiated.

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