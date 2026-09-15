Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1966

Just about every baby boomer out there who enjoyed listening to rock music in the 60s likely remembers these four soft rock jams from 1966. They’re so good, I bet even younger generations love them, too.

“Here, There And Everywhere” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’

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The Beatles dropped this pop offering on our list of soft rock jams in 1966 off their psychedelic record Revolver. A ballad written by Paul McCartney, “Here, There And Everywhere” wasn’t released as a single and thus didn’t chart. But it has received so much retrospective love in the years since that I honestly can’t believe the band didn’t select it as a single.

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“Cherish” by The Association from ‘And Then… Along Comes The Association’

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“Cherish” by The Association leans toward pop, but those soft rock elements just can’t be ignored. This song was impossible to miss back in 1966, as it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and stayed there for three weeks. It was everywhere on the radio at the time. And it remains one of The Association’s best songs.

“Look Through My Window” by The Mamas & The Papas from ‘The Mamas & The Papas Deliver’

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The Mamas & The Papas were known for their psychedelic delights, but they also dished out a soft rock song or two during their heyday. “Look Through My Window” is one such delight with folky elements that were very of the time. I think this one’s a bit of an underrated gem, as it didn’t chart in the UK and only made it to No. 24 in the US.

“I Love My Dog” by Cat Stevens

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And the award for the Most Relatable Song Title Ever goes to… the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens! “I Love My Dog” makes it to our list of soft rock tunes from 1966 that every baby boomer out there remembers because of its title, but also because it’s a genuinely fantastic folky soft rock jam. This song from Yusuf Islam wasn’t quite a smash hit in the US. But it did reach the Top 40 on numerous UK charts.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)