Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1967

Soft rock started to really form in the late 1960s, and the genre would go on to become one of the most beloved genres among baby boomer listeners in the 1970s. The following three tracks, specifically, are top-notch soft rock songs from the year 1967 that many a baby boomer likely still remembers after all these years. Let’s take a look at some nostalgic hits!

“Never My Love” by The Association from ‘Insight Out’

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“Never My Love” by The Association blends together early soft rock with psychedelia and a pop flair. All of these elements together were the recipe for a hit, it seems. “Never My Love” made it all the way to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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The song’s historical significance is even grander. “Never My Love” has been covered by other artists dozens of times in the years since The Association dropped it in 1967. And the song itself, according to Broadcast Music, Inc., was the second most-spun tune on the radio and TV in the 20th century.

“Carrie Anne” by The Hollies

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The Hollies were dishing out soft rock tunes before it was cool, and the 1967 hit “Carrie Anne” is just one of many. This pop-rock tune was quite a hit in the UK, US, and Canada at the time, reaching the Top 10 in all three. Teens were obsessed with it. I also suspect that adults were obsessed, too, but maybe a bit quieter about it.

“Love Is All Around” by The Troggs from ‘Cellophane’

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The Troggs are, in my opinion, one of the most underrated acts of their era. Not only were they progenitors of garage rock, but “Wild Thing” from 1966 is one of the most memorable songs of the 1960s, period. Their soft rock, baroque pop-flavored track “Love Is All Around” was quite a hit back in the day, but I can’t help but think the song is a bit underrated in retrospect. “Love Is All Around” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Can’t Find The Time” by Orpheus from ‘Orpheus’

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This one’s a bit of a deep cut. But if you’re a baby boomer who heard this soft rock song from 1967 when it dropped, you definitely still remember it. “Can’t Find The Time” by Orpheus didn’t chart particularly well in 1967 or 1968, though a re-release of the song in 1969 took it to No. 80 on the Hot 100 and No. 72 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

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