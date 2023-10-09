Every Song on Beastie Boys’ Debut Album ‘Licensed to Ill’ Ranked

Iconic, New York-bred rap group Beastie Boys’ most beloved and most decorated album by far is their 1986 debut album, Licensed to Ill. Meshing a hardcore rock sound with an upbeat rap approach for the mainstream, Licensed to Ill was revolutionary, to say the least.

Including hit singles like “Fight for Your Right,” “Brass Monkey,” and “No Sleep til Brooklyn,” the LP was the first ever hip-hop project to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since achieved RIAA diamond status. As we approach the 37-year anniversary of the album next month, we at American Songwriter decided to rank every song on the Licensed to Ill track list in order.

Here it is.

13. “Posse in Effect”

A less interesting take on Joeski Love’s “Pee-Wee’s Dance,” “Posse in Effect” contains some of the Boys’ least interesting flows and lyrics, despite having some fun record scratches.

12. “Hold It Now, Hit It”

With a clunky instrumental sprinkled with whistles, “Hold It Now, Hit It” does contain the enthusiasm “Posse in Effect” lacks, but also features some questionable homophobia in its lyrics.

Every day I drink O.E., and I don’t go to work

You drippy-nose knucklehead, you’re wet behind the ears

You like men, and we like beer

In the years following the release of Licensed to Ill, Beastie Boys would apologize for this.

”I would like to… formally apologize to the entire gay and lesbian community for the shitty and ignorant things we said on our first record,” the group’s frontman Ad-Rock wrote in a letter to Time Out New York in 1999. ”There are no excuses. But time has healed our stupidity… We have learned and sincerely changed since the ’80s… We hope that you’ll accept this long overdue apology.”

11. “Girls”

With a quite annoying All I really want is (Girls!) hook and looped xylophone on the instrumental, “Girls” does not seem to have aged particularly well in the decades following its release. And again, more homophobia.

I asked her out, she said “No way!”

I should’ve probably guessed her gay

10. “Paul Revere”

Though there is a fun storytelling angle to “Paul Revere,” the awkward cadences don’t make the song intriguing enough to stay tuned.

9. “The New Style”

With several riveting beat switches, including the portion with Ho-ho shouts in the background towards the end of the track, “The New Style” is mostly an enjoyable cut. Though it can feel messy and a bit unorganized at some points, the group successfully and amusingly pokes fun at traditional Rock N’ Roll.

8. “She’s Crafty”

One of the Boys’ more notable hooks, “She’s Crafty” can become an annoying ear-worm after repeated listens, but still includes a gnarly guitar riff and the level of energy that made the group special.

7. “Slow and Low”

Juxtaposing the guitar riff with the chimes on the instrumental, “Slow and Low” features excellent flows and cadences from the Boys, making for a fun listen.

6. “Slow Ride”

Appropriately and impressively sampling the all-time hit, “Low Rider” by War, “Slow Ride” successfully revives the 1975 classic and does it justice.

5. “Rhymin & Stealin”

Just an excellent start to the record. A perfect encapsulation of the rebellious youthfulness that the Beastie Boys represent on Licensed to Ill.

4. “Time to Get Ill”

As well as “Rhymin & Stealin” introduces the LP, “Time to Get Ill” ends the album with a bang. With the best use of record scratches on the whole project, it’s hard to find a better way to close out Licensed to Ill.

3. “Brass Monkey”

“Brass Monkey” showcases all of the best parts of Beastie Boys, with an incredibly catchy hook and tons of charisma. It would go on to be one of the two songs on the album to land on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 48.

2. “No Sleep Til Brooklyn”

With a stunning guitar solo and an authentically raw representation of their New York swagger, it’s no wonder why “No Sleep til Brooklyn” is a huge claim to fame for the Boys.

1. “Fight for Your Right”

Though the group has retrospectively soured on the song, “Fight for Your Right” is an all-timer for a reason. With a No. 7 peak on the Hot 100,