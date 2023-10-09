Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Returns to the No. 1 Spot on ‘Billboard’ 200 Albums Chart

Morgan Wallen is definitely celebrating this news. His 2023 album One Thing at a Time made a triumphant return to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated October 14). It marks the LP’s 16th total week at No. 1, though it’s nonconsecutive streak.

The album continues to hold the most weeks at No. 1 among all albums since Adele’s 21 was on the chart for 24 nonconsecutive weeks on the list between 2011 and 2012, according to Billboard.

Wallen recently added back-to-back nights at each date for his One Night at a Time Tour next year. The trek includes three consecutive nights at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The rotating lineup of openers includes Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley. Texas will get a special guest at the Arlington show on July 26, while direct support for the Nashville shows will be announced at a later date. Wallen’s tour will now include stops in Tampa, Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and more.

Ticket and tour date information for the tour can be found here.

Wallen is set to perform at 2024’s Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indo, California, April 26-28. Passes are on sale now.

According to a report from earlier this year, Wallen might just be opening his own bar and restaurant in Nashville as well. Located just off Broadway, the still-unnamed establishment will reportedly be located at 107 4th Ave N. The location is currently a parking lot behind Dierks Bentley’s gastropub Whiskey Row, which sits beside the Ryman Auditorium.

The TC Restaurant Group also operates Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Wallen’s new establishment will be one of many artist-themed bars within Nashville, including Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, and FGL House, opened by Florida Georgia Line.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic