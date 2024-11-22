Every Song That Will be Featured in Part One of ‘Wicked’–and What You Can Expect

Wicked is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The musical has been beloved by generations of theater goers and we can only assume the film will have the same prestige. Learn more about which songs will be featured in the first half of this film adaptation, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande Trick Stevie Nicks Into Singing a Fleetwood Mac Classic Ahead of ‘SNL’ Performance]

Every Song That Will be Featured in Part One of Wicked–and What You Can Expect

1. “No One Mourns the Wicked”

“No One Mourns the Wicked” is, quite literally, the curtain drop for Wicked. Fans can expect soaring high notes from Ariana Grande as she sets the scene on this story of friendship and fighting injustice.

Let us be glad

Let us be grateful

Let us rejoicify that goodness could subdue

The wicked workings of you-know-who

Isn’t it nice to know

That good will conquer evil?

The truth we all believe’ll by and by

Outlive a lie

2. “Dear Old Shiz“

The bell rings on Glinda and Elphaba’s school days with “Dear Old Shiz.” This fictitious school anthem is just the ticket to get the viewer into the school spirit.

O hallowed halls and vine-draped walls

The proudliest sight there is

When grey and sere our hair hath turned

We shall still revere the lessons learned

In our days at dear old Shiz

3. “The Wizard and I“

“The Wizard and I” will be Cynthia Erivo’s first shining moment in the movie adaptation of Wicked-though she is set to have many. Elphaba dares to dream in this powerful anthem.

Once I’m with the Wizard

My whole life will change

‘Cause once you’re with the Wizard

No one thinks you’re strange

No father is not proud of you

No sister acts ashamed

And all of Oz has to love you

When by the Wizard, you’re acclaimed

4. “What Is This Feeling?“

Unadulterated loathing has never sounded as fun as it does in “What Is This Feeling?” The two titular characters face off as they try (and fail) to become comfortable with their new living arrangements.

Though I do admit it came on fast

Still I do believe that it can last

And I will be loathing

Loathing you

My whole life long!

5. “Something Bad“

“Something Bad” keys the viewer into the underlying trouble in this tale. Elphaba learns about the mysterious de-evolution of the animals in Oz. It’s enough to give pause to anyone with paws. We’re sure Peter Dinklage will bring new life to this foreboding track.

And an owl in Munchkin Rock

A vicar with a thriving flock

Forbidden to preach

Now he only can screech

6. “Dancing Through Life“

“Dancing Through Life” sees Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) crash land into Shiz, exciting his new classmates to no end. He gives them his ideology for life via a swankified, up-tempo track. Bailey’s co-stars have been lauding his performance of “Dancing Through Life” since the onset of their press tour.

Dancing through life

Swaying and sweeping

And always keeping cool

Life is fraught-less

When you’re thoughtless

Those who don’t try

Never look foolish

Dancing through life

Mindless and careless

7. “Popular“

If casual fans know any song from Wicked, it’s probably “Popular.” This track is the sonic equivalent of effervescence. Glinda guides Elphaba to a newfound popularity. It might not be the advice she needs, but it certainly helps the two women grow closer.

Popular, you’re gonna be popular

I’ll teach you the proper ploys when you talk to boys

Little ways to flirt and flounce, ooh!

I’ll show you what shoes to wear, how to fix your hair

Everything that really counts to be

Popular, I’ll help you be popular

8. “I’m Not That Girl“

“I’m Not That Girl” is one of the most downtrodden, intimate tracks in this musical. Elphaba brings the listener into her inner-world–her insecurities and dashed hopes. The power of this song lies in its simplicity.

Ev’ry so often, we long to steal

To the land of what-might-have-been

But that doesn’t soften the ache we feel

When reality sets back in

9. “One Short Day“

“One Short Day” sees the story take a sharp turn. The titular duo takes to the Emerald City, ready to meet the all-knowing Wizard. As those who have seen the musical will know, it’s the excitement before the storm.

One short day

In the Emerald City

One short day

Full of so much to do

Every way

That you look in this city

There’s something exquisite

You’ll want to visit

Before the day’s through!

10. “A Sentimental Man“

“A Sentimental Man” will presumably be Jeff Goldblum’s only solo song in the first half of this film. The wizard is unmasked here. What awaits Glinda and Elphaba is different from what they expected.

I am a sentimental man

Who always longed to be a father

That’s why I do the best I can

To treat each citizen of Oz as a son

Or daughter

11. “Defying Gravity“

The first part of Wicked is expected to cut off where the musical typically ends before intermission: “Defying Gravity.” Erivo will take center stage in this power ballad. If the teasers of this movie are any indicator, the audience is in for a treat with this performance.

Something has changed within me

Something is not the same

I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game

Too late for second-guessing

Too late to go back to sleep

It’s time to trust my instincts

Close my eyes and leap

(Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)