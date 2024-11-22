Wicked is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The musical has been beloved by generations of theater goers and we can only assume the film will have the same prestige. Learn more about which songs will be featured in the first half of this film adaptation, below.
Every Song That Will be Featured in Part One of Wicked–and What You Can Expect
1. “No One Mourns the Wicked”
“No One Mourns the Wicked” is, quite literally, the curtain drop for Wicked. Fans can expect soaring high notes from Ariana Grande as she sets the scene on this story of friendship and fighting injustice.
Let us be glad
Let us be grateful
Let us rejoicify that goodness could subdue
The wicked workings of you-know-who
Isn’t it nice to know
That good will conquer evil?
The truth we all believe’ll by and by
Outlive a lie
2. “Dear Old Shiz“
The bell rings on Glinda and Elphaba’s school days with “Dear Old Shiz.” This fictitious school anthem is just the ticket to get the viewer into the school spirit.
O hallowed halls and vine-draped walls
The proudliest sight there is
When grey and sere our hair hath turned
We shall still revere the lessons learned
In our days at dear old Shiz
3. “The Wizard and I“
“The Wizard and I” will be Cynthia Erivo’s first shining moment in the movie adaptation of Wicked-though she is set to have many. Elphaba dares to dream in this powerful anthem.
Once I’m with the Wizard
My whole life will change
‘Cause once you’re with the Wizard
No one thinks you’re strange
No father is not proud of you
No sister acts ashamed
And all of Oz has to love you
When by the Wizard, you’re acclaimed
4. “What Is This Feeling?“
Unadulterated loathing has never sounded as fun as it does in “What Is This Feeling?” The two titular characters face off as they try (and fail) to become comfortable with their new living arrangements.
Though I do admit it came on fast
Still I do believe that it can last
And I will be loathing
Loathing you
My whole life long!
5. “Something Bad“
“Something Bad” keys the viewer into the underlying trouble in this tale. Elphaba learns about the mysterious de-evolution of the animals in Oz. It’s enough to give pause to anyone with paws. We’re sure Peter Dinklage will bring new life to this foreboding track.
And an owl in Munchkin Rock
A vicar with a thriving flock
Forbidden to preach
Now he only can screech
6. “Dancing Through Life“
“Dancing Through Life” sees Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) crash land into Shiz, exciting his new classmates to no end. He gives them his ideology for life via a swankified, up-tempo track. Bailey’s co-stars have been lauding his performance of “Dancing Through Life” since the onset of their press tour.
Dancing through life
Swaying and sweeping
And always keeping cool
Life is fraught-less
When you’re thoughtless
Those who don’t try
Never look foolish
Dancing through life
Mindless and careless
7. “Popular“
If casual fans know any song from Wicked, it’s probably “Popular.” This track is the sonic equivalent of effervescence. Glinda guides Elphaba to a newfound popularity. It might not be the advice she needs, but it certainly helps the two women grow closer.
Popular, you’re gonna be popular
I’ll teach you the proper ploys when you talk to boys
Little ways to flirt and flounce, ooh!
I’ll show you what shoes to wear, how to fix your hair
Everything that really counts to be
Popular, I’ll help you be popular
8. “I’m Not That Girl“
“I’m Not That Girl” is one of the most downtrodden, intimate tracks in this musical. Elphaba brings the listener into her inner-world–her insecurities and dashed hopes. The power of this song lies in its simplicity.
Ev’ry so often, we long to steal
To the land of what-might-have-been
But that doesn’t soften the ache we feel
When reality sets back in
9. “One Short Day“
“One Short Day” sees the story take a sharp turn. The titular duo takes to the Emerald City, ready to meet the all-knowing Wizard. As those who have seen the musical will know, it’s the excitement before the storm.
One short day
In the Emerald City
One short day
Full of so much to do
Every way
That you look in this city
There’s something exquisite
You’ll want to visit
Before the day’s through!
10. “A Sentimental Man“
“A Sentimental Man” will presumably be Jeff Goldblum’s only solo song in the first half of this film. The wizard is unmasked here. What awaits Glinda and Elphaba is different from what they expected.
I am a sentimental man
Who always longed to be a father
That’s why I do the best I can
To treat each citizen of Oz as a son
Or daughter
11. “Defying Gravity“
The first part of Wicked is expected to cut off where the musical typically ends before intermission: “Defying Gravity.” Erivo will take center stage in this power ballad. If the teasers of this movie are any indicator, the audience is in for a treat with this performance.
Something has changed within me
Something is not the same
I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game
Too late for second-guessing
Too late to go back to sleep
It’s time to trust my instincts
Close my eyes and leap
(Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)
