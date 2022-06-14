Exclusive CMT Crossroads Sneak Peek: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton Join Forces on “Better Than You Left Me”

Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton are teaming up for the latest installment of the CMT Crossroads. The CMT series showcases the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists together with musicians from other genres. This time Guyton will pair her contemporary country with Black Pumas’ psychedelic soul.

The episode comes on the heels of the trio performing an electric version of the Pumas’ track “Colors” at this year’s CMT Music Awards. The threesome will reunite on the show for an incredible night of high-energy performances and stripped-down renditions of each other’s greatest hits, including Black Pumas’ “Fire” and “Confines” and Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me.” Mixed in-between the stirring performances will be an intimate sit down conversation with the artists where they will chat about the power of music in their lives, their individual journeys in the industry and their songwriting process.

Ahead of the episode’s premiere, American Songwriter is sharing an exclusive sneak peek of “Better Than You Left Me.” The duo effortlessly adds a hint of retro-soul to Guyton’s country hit resulting in a cant-miss powerhouse performance. Watch the exclusive clip below.

Of the collaboration Black Pumas share, “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Mickey Guyton for CMT Crossroads. Hearing her voice on our song “Fire” was really incredible, she added so much of her own style to it in a way that still felt familiar to the song. We’re excited for everyone to see all of our performances together.”

Guyton added, “We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house, so I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads! Eric and Adrian are just incredible and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

The episode will premiere Wednesday, June 15, at 10 pm /9ct exclusively on CMT. Additional encores of the episode will follow at 11 pm/10c, June 19 at 12 pm/11c, and on MTV Live on June 23 at 5 pm/4c and 8 pm/7c.

This latest installment of CMT Crossroads marks Black Pumas’ first appearance on the CMT stage while Guyton is returning for the second time after appearing on LeAnn Rimes & Friends alongside her fellow female country stars Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, and Carly Pearce.

Photo Courtesy of Paramount