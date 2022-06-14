Justin Bieber Gives an Health Update on His Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber recently revealed to the world that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, causing paralysis on one side of his face. Thankfully, the 28-year-old pop star is diligent in updating the world about his health status.

On June 13, in an Instagram story post, Bieber wrote about his condition: “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin’. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Bieber took a great deal of comfort in his spirituality as he continued writing, “I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest part of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into His loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME.”

Consequently, the “Peaches” singer had to postpone the dates of his Justice World Tour on June 7 because of the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In an Instagram video post this past weekend, Bieber revealed his facial paralysis. He has seen serious side effects as he explains in the video how one of his eyes wasn’t blinking. He continued in the post saying, “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So full paralysis in this side of my face.”

However, he has remained optimistic as he promised to get better. He explained in the video that ​​“I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be. But it’s gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God.”

This isn’t the first health issue for the superstar. Earlier in his 20s, Bieber was diagnosed with Lyme disease—a tick-borne illness that can cause periodic flare-ups during one’s life.

We’re wishing you a healthy future, Bieber.

