Exclusive Premiere: LeAnn Rimes Finds Hope in Love on “the only”

The only way we’re gonna get there is if we hold each other’s hand rings the chorus of LeAnn Rimes’ “the only.” Sending out a message of victory through unity, not division, “the only,” off Rimes’ forthcoming album god’s work (Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard), out Sept. 16, is her sermon for breaking out of difficult times.

Written and produced by Rimes and longtime collaborator Darrell Brown (Stevie Nicks, Faith Hill, Keith Urban), “the only” sees Rimes out of her musical comfort zone with its reggae-Americana twist, accented by featured artists Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper.

“It is an honor to have such a unique and diverse group of artists joining me on this song,” said Rimes of Marley, Ledisi, and Harper, “artists of like mind and heart that are also spreading a message of love in the world.”

Throughout, “the only” addresses loneliness, opening on Maybe you’re not the only one who’s lonely/ Just take a look around and you’ll see / Stop looking down / There’s friends around you think are strangers, and a longing for relief during hardships and how love is the answer—The heart is meant for giving / This life is meant for living / It’s hard enough to survive the healing.

A follow-up to her previous release “how much a heart can hold,” “‘the only’ is about community and connection,” said Rimes. “I felt inspired to create the track in community with those I deeply admire and respect.”

Three years in the making, the 12-track album, also featuring Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Sheila E., and Robert Randolph, is Rimes’ most genre-bending release. Rimes used lowercase titles for each track to focus on the meaning of the songs rather than the capitalization of words.

“For me, god’s work was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit,” said Rimes. “The idea was to really dig into the duality of life, and I needed to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record whole-heartedly. It’s so empowering that I am finally there.”

Currently adding on a second leg to her the story…so far tour, in support of god’s work and her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, Rimes will continue the celebration with the opening of the new Grammy Museum exhibit, The Power Of Women In Country Music, on May 27, with an intimate conversation and performance on May 31.

May 21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Scissortail Park

May 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

May 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

June 10 – Sidney, ME – Snow Pond Center For The Arts

June 11 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

June 23 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

June 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

June 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park

July 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

July 9 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino Event Center

July 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

July 16 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

July 22 – Bend, OR – Athletic Club of Bend

July 23 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

July 24 – San Francisco, CA – Stern Grove Festival

September 4 – Austin, TX – The Long Center For The Performing Arts

September 9 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre

September 10 – Bowler, WI – North Star Mohican Casino

September 11 – Eau Claire, WI – The Pablo Center at the Confluence

Photo: Norman Seeff