LeAnn Rimes Announces New Album, ‘god’s work,’ Featuring Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, and More

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes has announced that her new studio album, god’s work, is set for release on September 16. Three years in the making, Rimes’ songwriting and vocal skills are put on full display in the 12-track, genre-bending album.

Her new single, “how much a heart can hold,” sets up the album perfectly with gorgeous piano backing and Rimes’ gentle but powerful vocals.

god’s work was written and produced by Rimes and her longtime friend and producer Darrell Brown. Described as “ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest,” fans can expect a wide range of songs that cover the ups, downs, and in-betweens of life.

“For me, god’s work was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit,” Rimes said. “The idea was to really dig into the duality of life, and I needed to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record whole-heartedly. It’s so empowering that I am finally there.”

With the creation of the album, Rimes was committed to supporting and uplifting her fellow women in music. The mixing, recording, and mastering of god’s work were all done by women.

Photo courtesy of Norman Seeff

Rimes also revealed that god’s work includes a number of collaborations with other artists. Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., and Robert Randolph are all featured on the album, giving each song a unique sound.

See the full track list below:

spaceship the only (Ft. Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper) awakening how much a heart can hold throw my arms around the world the wild (Ft. Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton) innocent god’s work (Ft. Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, and Tata Vega) something better’s coming imagined with love there will be a better day i do (Duet by Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes)

When fans pre-order god’s work, they get access to three of the new songs, “throw my arms around the world,” “i do (Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes duet),” and “how much a heart can hold.”

Rimes chose all-lowercase titles for the album, wanting fans to focus on the meaning of the songs rather than the capitalization of words. “If we’re arguing about why the ‘g’ is or isn’t capitalized, we’re missing the whole point,” she said. It’s so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances,” she said.

On April 14, Rimes will headline the CMT music series, CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends. The all-female lineup includes other powerhouse artists like Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark. The special will celebrate both the album announcement and Rimes’ 25th anniversary as a recording artist.

In addition, Rimes announced that she will be kicking off her new tour, “the story… so far” in May. Featuring both her new music and classic hits from the last 25 years, fans have much to look forward to in Rimes’ performances.

god’s work is available for pre-order HERE and “how much a heart can hold” can be streamed HERE.

Tickets for “the story… so far” are available HERE.

May 13th – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater

May 14th – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

May 19th – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

May 20th – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium

May 21st – Oklahoma City, OK – Scissortail Park

May 25th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

May 26th – Milwaukee, WI – Potawatomi Casino – Northern Lights Theater

June 10th – Sidney, ME – Snow Pond Center For The Arts

June 11th – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

June 23rd – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

June 24th – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

July 8th – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Ballroom

July 9th – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino Event Center

July 15th – Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins at the Vogue Outdoors

July 16th – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

July 22nd – Bend, OR – Athletic Club of Bend

July 23rd – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

July 24th – San Francisco, CA – TBA

Photo courtesy of Norman Seeff