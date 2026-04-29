“Fell to My Knees and Sobbed Uncontrollably”: Noah Kahan and Hayley Williams Team up for a Beautifully Haunting Duet at The Mother Church of Country Music

In 2004, Hayley Williams took the stage as the lead vocalist for the band Paramore. From the group’s inception, the singer helped record hits like “Still Into You,” “Ain’t It Fun,” and “Crushcrushcrush.” While spending over two decades with the group, in 2025, Parmore announced a hiatus. Outside of her time with the band, Williams fashioned a successful solo career that brought her her first solo tour. And when performing at the famed Ryman Auditorium, she offered a special performance alongside Noah Kahan.

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For those who happened to be in attendance during her second night at the Ryman, they received a performance unlike any other. Even before hitting the first note of “Downfall,” Kahan took a moment to praise Williams. “Thank you, Hayley, you’re a legend.” Featured on his newest album, The Great Divide, it was released only a few days ago on April 24.

Hayley Williams and Noah Kahan tonight in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/DOt6tqlZMh — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 29, 2026

The hauntingly beautiful duet struck a chord with listeners, as one fan noted they “fell to my knees and sobbed uncontrollably” when watching the performance.

[RELATED: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Makes Surprise Release of 17 New Songs]

Hayley Williams Ready To Explore Her Talents Outside Paramore

Back in March, Kahan also celebrated his newest documentary on Netflix, Noah Kahan: Out of Body. The film offered fans an in-depth look into the singer’s rise to fame, the obstacles he faced, and the pressure of following his breakout album Stick Season. But even with a packed schedule, he made sure to find time to highlight the stardom of Williams.

As for Hayley, she released her first studio album in four years with Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in August 2025. Although having a great understanding of how the music industry worked, she admitted that exploring herself outside of Paramore was a different feeling. “I’m finding myself really nervous because I think I, for my own good, really need to understand who I am outside of the band. It’s time.”

Ready to embrace a new era of her career, Hayley wasn’t worried about success. She only focused on the person she was before Paramore. “I’m looking at 40. It’s not that many years away, and I’m just like, I should probably know who I am outside of this entity.”

As Williams steps into a new chapter, moments like her Ryman performance with Kahan show just how far her artistry can stretch. While both artists continue to evolve in their own lanes, for Williams, it’s less about chasing the next hit and more about discovering who she is.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)