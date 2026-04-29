No Skips: 3 Movie Soundtracks 90s Kids Will Never Forget

The 1990s knew grit. And it often showed up in the films of the decade. Just go through a list of the most popular movies from the decade, and you’ll see action, drama, and some rough and rugged scenes. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to dive into three movies and their excellent soundtracks to show just how gritty and memorable many of the works were. Indeed, this is no skips: three movie soundtracks that 90s kids will never forget.

‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

In the late 1970s, John Travolta was everywhere. The actor, dancer, and singer starred in movies like Saturday Night Fever and Grease. But by the mid-1990s, Travolta’s career was floundering. That is, until film director Quentin Tarantino got hold of him. In the gangster film Pulp Fiction, Travolta wowed with confidence and dancing prowess. But he was bolstered by the film’s soundtrack, which included memorable songs like “Misirlou”, “Jungle Boogie”, and “Son Of A Preacher Man”. The soundtrack was so good that it made forgotten songs like “Flowers On The Wall” famous again.

‘Romeo + Juliet’ (1996)

In 1996, Baz Luhrmann took on the impossible. He wanted to create an updated version of the famed William Shakespeare work, Romeo and Juliet. Part of the updating process for the 1990s film was amassing a stellar soundtrack. Indeed, the Romeo + Juliet movie soundtrack includes songs from bands like Garbage, Everclear, The Cardigans. Could anything be more 1990s? But that’s what makes the movie so good today. It’s a time capsule. And one you can return to over and over again.

‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

At the turn of the decade, legendary director Martin Scorsese released perhaps his best film, Goodfellas. Scorsese always seems to lean on big needle-drops for his movies, and this one was no different. For it, he incorporated songs like “Mannish Boy”, “Layla”, and “Remember (Walking In The Sand)”. Scorsese likes to pump up his scenes with familiar, larger-than-life songs. And Goodfellas showcased that style up close and personal. It’s no wonder the work is one of the most memorable soundtracks of the entire decade—even now.

Photo by Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images