Carly Pearce Honors Her Bluegrass Roots With Surprise Guests Ricky Skaggs and Molly Tuttle During CMA Fest Performance

Carly Pearce took it all the way back to the music of her childhood. When the country star took the stage on night three of CMA Fest, she decided to throw it way back.

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“Do I have any bluegrass music fans? It’s about to be epic!” Pearce told the packed crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. “I’m originally from a small town in Kentucky. When I was a little girl, I got my start singing bluegrass music. Bluegrass has always been so near and dear to my heart.”

With that in mind, Pearce decided to use of time on the CMA Fest stage to perform alongside “two absolute legends,” Ricky Skaggs and Molly Tuttle. Pearce was also joined by Shay Morgan, a 15-year-old mandolin prodigy, for the performance of “From Now On.”

The group delivered an unforgettable performance, wowing the crowd with their musicality and spirit.

“My heart is happy right now,” Pearce said when the song came to an end.

That wasn’t Pearce’s only surprise of the night. The singer, who performed hits including “Truck on Fire” and “What He Didn’t Do,” ended her set by welcoming out Riley Green.

The pair treated the crowd to a performance of their steamy duet, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.”

Carly Pearce Talks New Music

Earlier during CMA Fest, Pearce sat down for a conversation with Lady A’s Hillary Scott. During their chat, Pearce revealed that she’s completed her forthcoming fifth studio album.

“It is me being very proud to be a woman, not trying to reverse time and dim my light of saying I’m 36 and proud of it,” she said. “I think especially as women, we feel ashamed of our age, and I want it to be celebrated. I think every stage of your life is worthy and beautiful.”

After that realization, Pearce was able to make her “favorite album that I’ve ever made.” That’s the case because she was able to craft it on her own terms.

“I found my love of music again,” she said. “I found that having life experience doesn’t make something wrong with you. It’s a strength.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage