The internet can be one of the most unkind, unforgiving “places” in the world. It’s something that Grammy winning producer and songwriter Finneas can’t help think about during a worldwide pandemic, ongoing divineness and injustices, and its impact on the socio-political climate in the country.

On “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” his sentiment about this ubiquitous, virtual “world” is pretty clear.

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet, especially in an election year, especially during a pandemic,” says Finneas. “Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh. Sometimes it makes me cry. Sometimes it makes me hopeful, but sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

A reflection of the current times, “Cant’ Wait To Be Dead” steadily builds around everything from racism, with Finneas singing Fuck your Confederate flag / You’ve got no reason to brag to a societal crumbling around a voyeuristic addiction to social media in Another sunburn with hair, it’s too much fun not to stare / Somebody’s calling you out for something you never said. All the negative remnants of the internet are repeated in a plea of Nobody’s coming to save me / Nobody knows any better anyway / I think we’re thinking the same thing / If this is how it ends, I wasn’t listening.

Finneas (Photo: Matty Vogel)

Written in June of 2020 after spending the day at a protest in Downtown Los Angeles, Finneas’ previous single “What They’ll Say About Us” was inspired by the idea of millions of people from all backgrounds uniting to combat racism and inequality, as well as continuing effects of the growing pandemic in the U.S.

“I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19,” says Finneas. “Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing, fighting this horrific virus. Some will overcome and wake up again, while others tragically may not.”

To commemorate the single, Finneas also released a collection of merchandise inspired by the concept and art around “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.”

“This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year,” says Finneas. “I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”