Foundations Terms & Conditions

By enrolling in the Foundations Songwriting Program (“Foundations,” “Program,” or “Course”) offered by American Songwriter / Savage Ventures, LLC (“Company,” “we,” “us”), each participant (“Student”) acknowledges, understands, and agrees to be bound by these Terms & Conditions. Enrollment constitutes acceptance of all policies, conditions, and disclaimers as stated herein.
If a Student does not agree with any of these terms, enrollment should not be completed.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Foundations is an eight-module, eight-week online educational program designed to teach essential songwriting skills through instructional modules, weekly live sessions, video lessons, and structured assignments. As part of the Program, each Student will receive a professionally produced, industry-ready demo tape (“Demo”) of an original song composed during the course.
All Program instructional content and recordings will be made available exclusively through the American Songwriter Membership Hub.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Program is open to individuals aged 18 and older.
No Student under the age of 18 may enroll.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To enroll in the Program, Students may select one of the following payment methods:
(a) Full Payment Upfront
The entire course fee is paid at the time of enrollment.
(b) 25% Down Payment Option
Students may secure a spot in the Program by submitting a 25% non-refundable down payment at checkout.
The remaining 75% balance must be paid no later than seven (7) days before the Program start date [Due by January 19, 2026].
Failure to pay the remaining balance by the deadline will result in:
No exceptions will be made.
All payments, including both deposits and full balances, are non-refundable.
Enrollment is not guaranteed until full payment has been successfully processed.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
All sales are final.
The Program has a strict no-refund policy, regardless of reason, including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, non-participation, failure to complete modules, technical problems, or dissatisfaction with the Program.
A paid enrollment may be transferred to another individual only if both conditions are met:
After the 7-day window, transfers are not permitted under any circumstances.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Failure to attend live sessions does not entitle Students to refunds, partial credits, or additional instruction.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To maintain a productive learning environment, Students agree to the following:
Students must interact respectfully with instructors, guest speakers, fellow participants, and American Songwriter staff.
Harassment, discrimination, abusive behavior, or disruptive conduct may result in immediate removal from the Program without refund.
While plagiarism or copying primarily harms the Student’s own progress, the Program prohibits:
Students may not:
Violations may result in removal from the Program and potential legal action.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Student retains full ownership of the original composition and the resulting Demo.
The Demo is produced solely as an educational outcome and is not guaranteed to meet the standards required for commercial release, distribution, or licensing.
The Demo is produced through the Company’s designated third-party demo production partner. At this time, the preferred provider is Nashville Demo Works, but the Company reserves the right to engage, substitute, or transition to alternative qualified production partners at any time, for any reason, including but not limited to capacity, availability, quality control, or business needs.
Such changes do not alter the Student’s entitlement to receive a Demo as part of the Program.
The identity of the production partner does not affect intellectual property ownership, which remains with the Student.
The Demo includes:
Additional production, revisions, upgrades, or full-studio demo services are not included in this Program fee but may be purchased directly from Nashville Demo Works.
Each Student will receive a basic work-tape–style demo recording appropriate for showcasing the composition created during the Program. The Demo generally includes a vocal performance and a simple instrumental accompaniment.
The Demo is intended solely as an educational deliverable reflecting the Student’s completed song.
It is not guaranteed to meet commercial release standards, industry mixing or mastering benchmarks, or the technical specifications required for distribution platforms, labels, publishers, or licensing agencies.
The Company and its production partners maintain discretion regarding the artistic and technical approach used for each Demo.
Additional production, revisions, or enhanced recording services are not included and may be pursued independently with the production partner at the Student’s discretion.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
All original lyrics, melodies, compositions, and recordings created by Students during the Program remain the exclusive property of the Student.
All Program videos, worksheets, recordings, frameworks, and written materials are the exclusive property of American Songwriter / Savage Ventures and are protected under U.S. copyright law.
Students are granted a limited, non-transferable, non-commercial license to access materials solely for personal educational use.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
No third-party educational materials are required, though optional participation in BandLab may involve external privacy policies governed by BandLab Technologies.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Company is not responsible for:
All Students are responsible for ensuring proper technology setup.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Program guarantees:
The Program does not guarantee:
Participation does not create an employment, agency, mentorship, or representation relationship.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
To the fullest extent permitted by law:
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Students may be removed from the Program without refund for:
The Company reserves the right to modify or discontinue Course components as needed.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
These Terms are governed by the laws of Tennessee without regard to conflict-of-law provisions.
Any dispute arising from these Terms will be resolved through binding arbitration in Nashville, Tennessee, under the rules of the American Arbitration Association.
Students waive the right to participate in class action proceedings against the Company.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________