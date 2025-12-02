Foundations Terms & Conditions

Agreement to Terms

By enrolling in the Foundations Songwriting Program (“Foundations,” “Program,” or “Course”) offered by American Songwriter / Savage Ventures, LLC (“Company,” “we,” “us”), each participant (“Student”) acknowledges, understands, and agrees to be bound by these Terms & Conditions. Enrollment constitutes acceptance of all policies, conditions, and disclaimers as stated herein.

Videos by American Songwriter

If a Student does not agree with any of these terms, enrollment should not be completed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Program Overview

Foundations is an eight-module, eight-week online educational program designed to teach essential songwriting skills through instructional modules, weekly live sessions, video lessons, and structured assignments. As part of the Program, each Student will receive a professionally produced, industry-ready demo tape (“Demo”) of an original song composed during the course.

All Program instructional content and recordings will be made available exclusively through the American Songwriter Membership Hub.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eligibility & Age Requirements

The Program is open to individuals aged 18 and older.

Students 18 or older certify that all enrollment information provided is accurate.



The Company reserves the right to request additional confirmation of guardian approval if concerns arise but does not require government-issued identification for age verification.

No Student under the age of 18 may enroll.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Enrollment, Payment & Fees

Enrollment is completed through the Company’s designated payment portal.

Payment Options

To enroll in the Program, Students may select one of the following payment methods:

(a) Full Payment Upfront

The entire course fee is paid at the time of enrollment.

(b) 25% Down Payment Option

Students may secure a spot in the Program by submitting a 25% non-refundable down payment at checkout.

The remaining 75% balance must be paid no later than seven (7) days before the Program start date [Due by January 19, 2026].

Failure to pay the remaining balance by the deadline will result in:

Forfeiture of the Student’s reserved spot, and



Forfeiture of the initial 25% down payment.



No exceptions will be made.

Payment Finality

All payments, including both deposits and full balances, are non-refundable.

Enrollment is not guaranteed until full payment has been successfully processed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cancellation, Refund & Transfer Policy

No Refunds

All sales are final.

The Program has a strict no-refund policy, regardless of reason, including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, non-participation, failure to complete modules, technical problems, or dissatisfaction with the Program.

Transfer Policy

A paid enrollment may be transferred to another individual only if both conditions are met:

Transfer intent is communicated within 7 days of original payment via the Foundations Onboarding Survey [Sent to purchaser’s email within 48 hours of purchase]

The transferee meets all eligibility requirements, including age certification.

After the 7-day window, transfers are not permitted under any circumstances.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Program Structure & Delivery

The Program runs for eight consecutive weeks .



Each week includes one live online session; all live sessions are recorded and uploaded to the American Songwriter Membership Hub.



Students are responsible for having appropriate technology (internet access, video/audio capability, device compatibility) to participate.

Failure to attend live sessions does not entitle Students to refunds, partial credits, or additional instruction.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Student Responsibilities & Code of Conduct

To maintain a productive learning environment, Students agree to the following:

Professional Conduct

Students must interact respectfully with instructors, guest speakers, fellow participants, and American Songwriter staff.

Harassment, discrimination, abusive behavior, or disruptive conduct may result in immediate removal from the Program without refund.

Academic Integrity

While plagiarism or copying primarily harms the Student’s own progress, the Program prohibits:

Submitting copyrighted material not owned by the Student



Using AI or third-party writers to complete assignments unless permitted



Sharing course materials publicly or privately without authorization

Recording & Distribution Restrictions

Students may not:

Record, stream, screenshot, or rebroadcast live sessions



Share or redistribute course materials, videos, assignments, or lesson content



Use instructional content for any commercial purpose

Violations may result in removal from the Program and potential legal action.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Demo Tape Production

Ownership & Rights

The Student retains full ownership of the original composition and the resulting Demo.

The Demo is produced solely as an educational outcome and is not guaranteed to meet the standards required for commercial release, distribution, or licensing.

Production Timeline

The Demo is produced through the Company’s designated third-party demo production partner. At this time, the preferred provider is Nashville Demo Works, but the Company reserves the right to engage, substitute, or transition to alternative qualified production partners at any time, for any reason, including but not limited to capacity, availability, quality control, or business needs.

Such changes do not alter the Student’s entitlement to receive a Demo as part of the Program.

The identity of the production partner does not affect intellectual property ownership, which remains with the Student.

Scope of Demo Production

The Demo includes:

One professionally recorded vocal



One primary instrument track



Basic mixing and mastering suitable for industry presentation

Additional production, revisions, upgrades, or full-studio demo services are not included in this Program fee but may be purchased directly from Nashville Demo Works.

Each Student will receive a basic work-tape–style demo recording appropriate for showcasing the composition created during the Program. The Demo generally includes a vocal performance and a simple instrumental accompaniment.

The Demo is intended solely as an educational deliverable reflecting the Student’s completed song.

It is not guaranteed to meet commercial release standards, industry mixing or mastering benchmarks, or the technical specifications required for distribution platforms, labels, publishers, or licensing agencies.

The Company and its production partners maintain discretion regarding the artistic and technical approach used for each Demo.

Additional production, revisions, or enhanced recording services are not included and may be pursued independently with the production partner at the Student’s discretion.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Intellectual Property

Student Work

All original lyrics, melodies, compositions, and recordings created by Students during the Program remain the exclusive property of the Student.

Program Materials

All Program videos, worksheets, recordings, frameworks, and written materials are the exclusive property of American Songwriter / Savage Ventures and are protected under U.S. copyright law.

Students are granted a limited, non-transferable, non-commercial license to access materials solely for personal educational use.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privacy & Use of Student Information

Student information is collected solely for Program administration.



No Student content, songs, videos, assignments, or testimonials will be used in marketing without explicit written permission from the Student (or guardian, if under 18).



Students may be invited to give permission at the end of the Program, but consent is entirely optional.

No third-party educational materials are required, though optional participation in BandLab may involve external privacy policies governed by BandLab Technologies.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Technology Requirements & Limitations

The Company is not responsible for:

Internet outages

Device incompatibility



Audio/video issues on the Student’s end



Failure to download or access content

All Students are responsible for ensuring proper technology setup.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

No Guarantee of Creative or Professional Outcomes

The Program guarantees:

Access to instructional materials



Participation in weekly workshops



Completion of one original song



Delivery of one Demo as described above

The Program does not guarantee:

Publishing deals



Record deals



Song placements



Contest wins



Financial or professional success



Future opportunities with American Songwriter or Savage Publishing

Participation does not create an employment, agency, mentorship, or representation relationship.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Limitation of Liability

To the fullest extent permitted by law:

The Company is not liable for indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages.



Total liability to any Student shall not exceed the amount paid for the Program.



Students participate at their own risk and are responsible for ensuring their creative materials do not infringe on third-party rights.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Termination of Access

Students may be removed from the Program without refund for:

Violations of Code of Conduct



Harassment or misconduct



Unauthorized recording or distribution of content



Academic integrity violations



Repeated disruptions of live sessions

The Company reserves the right to modify or discontinue Course components as needed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Governing Law & Dispute Resolution

These Terms are governed by the laws of Tennessee without regard to conflict-of-law provisions.

Any dispute arising from these Terms will be resolved through binding arbitration in Nashville, Tennessee, under the rules of the American Arbitration Association.

Students waive the right to participate in class action proceedings against the Company.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Miscellaneous