Four Dave Matthews Band Deep Cuts

Though the group is known for its live shows and jam improvisations, you might be surprised to realize just how many Dave Matthews Band songs you know as hit singles. From “Crash into Me” to “Satellite,” “Ants Marching,” “So Much to Say,” and more, the group has a lot of recognizable songs.

The band, which has released 10 studio LPs, including Walk Around the Moon in 2023, also has many songs in its catalog that may not jump immediately to mind. Yes, the deep cuts. And that’s exactly what we’re here to highlight.

So, let’s dive into some of the DMB’s lesser-known songs here below.

“Cornbread”

Released as part of the rollout for the 2009 studio album Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King, the song “Cornbread” has a distinct southern feel with some delightfully chilling rhythms. While not officially part of the U.S. release of the record, the track was included on the European release as a bonus song and released as a live version on iTunes. The track, though, is one that gets your toe tapping and then your butt out of its seat. It’s a romp.

“Mother Father”

This is penultimate song on the 2001 electric-guitar-driven album from the band, Everyday. While the record is not one of DMB fans’ top albums, it is subtle and good and boasts many second-tier standouts, including “Mother Father,” which is one of their more emotive songs, especially on this LP. Not only that, but none other than the great guitarist Carlos Santana features on this song, playing lead.

“Spoon”

Speaking of big-name guests, this song from the band’s 1998 album, Before These Crowded Streets, features vocalist Alanis Morissette and banjo standout Béla Fleck. It’s a swelling song, but one seemingly about the small things in life. Morissette provides enormous vocals and the song is rather Earth-shattering, especially considering it was not promoted as a single at the time. It’s one fans discovered along the way and still murmur about.

“Big Eyed Fish”

This song appeared on the lost DMB album known as The Lillywhite Sessions and later on the 2002 LP Busted Stuff. “Big Eyed Fish” offers a simple idea: stay in your lane. But it does so through eerie, albeit simple, instrumentation and a kind of keen, bleary-eyed joy that is just too good not to highlight here.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images