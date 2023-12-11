3 Mariah Carey Concerts to Watch from the Comfort of Your Couch

Who does it better than Mariah Carey? The pop star is able to have a life and lay dormant professionally for 10 months out of the year and then, during the holidays, gets to be the most famous person on Earth due to her association with Christmas and her photogenic smile.

But while Carey has the perfect work-life balance these days, she certainly put in the efforts as a younger artist—which is why there are a number of live concerts from her various tours available to fans thanks to the magic of the internet. But which are must-see?

We’ve culled three top-tier shows for you to enjoy, so let’s dive into the music here below.

Mariah’s Thanksgiving NBC Special (1993)

This concert takes it back to the early days for the pop queen. Performing in 1993 in Schenectady, New York, Carey recorded the show as Mariah’s Thanksgiving NBC Special, which aired later that year during the feasting holiday. In it, she performs favorites like “Love Takes Time,” “Dreamlover,” and “Anytime You Need a Friend.” Her sweet voice and sweetness during this show showcase both her power and potential. Check it out here below.

Daydream Tour: Live at The Tokyo Dome (1996)

This 1996 concert live from Tokyo showcases how Carey had grown musically in just a short time. Elegant, talented, and with a voice almost as big as Japan, itself, Carey shines like the diva she was born to be. Here, she performs songs like the iconic “Fantasy” and “Always Be My Baby” (back-to-back), “Dreamlover,” and the final song of the performance, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Check out the show here below.

LA Pride (2023)

Even today, Carey is still wowing crowds and audiences and looking like the North Star while she does it. In this 2023 show from the LA Pride festival in Los Angeles, Carey stuns with many remixes of her her hits, showcasing a modern flare to her decades of popular work. Check out the fan-shot offering here below.

