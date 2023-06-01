Frank Ocean Now Selling Photobook

Frank Ocean’s fashion brand Homer announced its new book Mutations is now on sale. Consisting of 48 pages, the book contains photos of models that Ocean captured between October and December of 2022.

Printed in the United States, the book uses “tissue-weight paper,” Homer states on its website. Currently, copies of the book are listed at $75, as it is Ocean’s first creative release since his Coachella mishap in mid-April.

At his performance for the festival in Indio, California, Ocean arrived late to the stage. What was expected to be an extravagant display with an ice skating rink and several backup dancers instead turned out to be a lone Ocean sparingly singing into the microphone while studio recordings of his songs played.

Following the disappointing evening for Ocean fans, the singer’s team revealed that he had broken his ankle bike riding earlier in the week. The injury forced him to alter his plans for his Weekend 1 performance. Ocean would eventually cancel his Weekend 2 set at Coachella as well, as his headlining slot was replaced by Blink-182.

In the weeks following the Coachella nightmare, a filmmaker named Brian Kinnes released a film titled The Rebuild Cut, which recapped Ocean’s polarizing set by compiling videos that attendees took from the crowd. However, Coachella’s parent company AEG threatened Kinnes with a lawsuit and issued a cease-and-desist, causing Kinnes to delete the documentary from all platforms.

“My message to Frank Ocean would be this: There is indeed beauty in the chaos and I believe I captured that,” Kinnes told American Songwriter in response to AEG’s threat. “Thank you for being the uncompromising artist you are.”

Ocean has not put out an album since Blonde in 2016. But in April, fans believed a number of unreleased Ocean songs had leaked, perhaps alluding to an impending release from the 35-year-old. Instead, it was revealed that the “leaks” were AI-generated copies mimicking Ocean’s vocals.

As of now, it doesn’t seem that Ocean has any new music coming in the immediate future. But, with the release of Mutations, it is encouraging to see that he is still finding outlets for his creativity.

Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage