4 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote for Other Artists

Everyone knows Mick Jagger as the flamboyant frontman for the iconic British-born rock band The Rolling Stones, but while images of Jagger flaunting his hips and dazzling with his rock and roll voice are easy to conjure up, not everyone thinks of the artist as a songwriter.

He’s the quintessential front person. But Jagger, along with musical partner guitarist Keith Richards, is also responsible for writing hit songs for his group as well as for others. For the ‘Stones, he wrote “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” But Jagger also penned tunes for lesser-known acts.

To wit, below are four songs you likely didn’t know Mick Jagger wrote for other artists.

1. “Act Together,” Ron Wood

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

From Wood’s 1974 LP, I’ve Got My Own Album to Do, a record that included contributions from the likes of Jagger and George Harrison, this song was born from a partnership with Jagger. Wood had helped the musician with the Stones’ song “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.” Harrison helped write the song, “Far East Man,” while Jagger and Richards helped with “Act Together.”

Well it’s been a long time since I’ve seen you,

You’re looking good

Can’t begin to tell how much I’ve missed you

I wish I could

But I like what you’re wearing for me

And I could do things for a little bit of your sympathy

2. “It Should Be You,” George Bean

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

This rollicking rock number was written for George Bean by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. At the time, Bean was a relatively unknown folk-rock artist from England. He signed to Decca in 1963 and released four singles, including this song penned by the ‘Stones duo.

She’s sweet and tender, but I remember

The girl I once knew, made me feel so blue

She loves me madly, I treat her badly

‘Cause girl, it should be you, it should be you

It should be you, it should be you…

3. “Each and Every Day of the Year,” Bobby Jameson

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

This 1964 single written by Jagger and Richards was recorded in the U.K. by the American singer Bobby Jameson at a time when record execs were pushing Richardson as the next It guy. While the singer achieved cult success with his LP, Songs of Protest and Anti-Protest, the next year, he never became quite the thing people hoped for in pop culture. Nevertheless, he was able to work with Jagger on this acoustic- and horn-driven number.

Never get around anymore

Don’t know what my friends are for

No fun sitting all alone

But I cry cry cry on my own

4. “Shang a Doo Lang,” Adrienne Posta

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

The U.K. actress and singer who went by the single name Posta released “Shang a Doo Lang” in March of 1964. It was first recorded by The Rolling Stones the year prior but the band never released it. Beginning with chimes, the track slams into doo-wop rock and roll, driven by Posta’s sticky pop voice.

But now I think the time is right

So let him take me out tonight

I really love him, yes I really love him

I really want him, yes I really want him

Yes I love him, tell him I love him too

Yes I do, yes I do, yes I do, yes I do

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage