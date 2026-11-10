Garth Brooks Is Launching His Own Country Music Radio Station in Nashville, and He Has a Special Mission in Mind

Garth Brooks is ready for the radio. The country singer recently announced that he intends to launch a new FM radio station in Nashville.

In a press release, Brooks said he got the idea in 2025 when he saw a post from indie station Lightning 100 asking fans to “save our station.”

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While the post wasn’t current as Brooks first thought—it instead dated back to the pandemic—the idea to purchase the station stuck.

Since Brooks acknowledged that “a country artist buying an indie-rock station made no sense,” he came up with a plan.

He decided to buy Lightning 100’s spot on the FM dial for his new FM-100, so that Lightning 100 could move nearby on the dial and keep doing what it’s always done.

“This way, the owner gets help in funding,” Brooks said. “The station lives on, while the new FM-100 finds a home in the middle of the FM dial.”

The purchase, Brooks said, is another way for him to give back to the city by providing a valuable resource for residents and visitors.

The station will keep listeners up to date on what’s happening around Nashville, support events promoted by other local radio stations, welcome and assisting tourists, and get critical information to Middle Tennesseans during dangerous weather.

“I owe this city,” Brooks said. “I owe country music.”

Garth Brooks Shares Vision for His New Radio Station

Musically, Brooks envisions FM-100 as a place for country music of the past, present, and future. There will be a specific emphasis, Brooks said, on “making sure the women who helped build country music are heard alongside the women leading it today.”

“This is an opportunity to bring the entire family of country music together in one spot … the legends, the greats, and the future greats,” Brooks said. “We need both sides telling the story of country music.”

Brooks said that his station won’t compete with existing stations in Nashville, but will instead promote them and their events.

FM-100 also won’t compete with Nashville’s existing country stations — or any of the city’s radio stations. Brooks wants to use his station to support them.

Eventually, Brooks wants FM-100 to reach far beyond Music City, though Nashville will remain the focus of his station

“The dream is to be a 24-hour global station, to bring country music to places on the planet it has yet to go,” he said. “This will be a joy and an honor to play a small role in being of service to Music City.”

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