James Johnston just marked a major career milestone. The Australian country singer made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 19, bringing his modern country production and authentic storytelling to Music City.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Johnston reflected on his Opry experience.

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“My love for country music started when I was just three years old, riding around the Australian countryside in the passenger seat of Dad’s old Land Cruiser ute, listening to legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings on cassette tapes,” he said. “Growing up, the Grand Ole Opry was always this legendary place where so many of my country music heroes had stood.”

“If you’d asked me at three years old what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would’ve told you I wanted to be a country singer, just like my heroes in Nashville,” Johnston continued. “To think that all these years later, I’m getting the opportunity to stand in that same circle, where so many of my heroes have stood before me, is something I’ve dreamed about my entire life.”

During his inaugural Opry set, which included a standing ovation from the audience, Johnston performed “Heaven to Me,” an unreleased song that’s due out Nov. 27.

“Last night I fulfilled a dream I’ve had since I was 4 years old,” he wrote on Instagram. “Standing in that circle at the @opry was a moment I’ve waited my whole life for, and I knew I had to sing a song about what matters most to me. That song is HEAVEN TO ME.”

What to Know About James Johnston

While he’s perhaps new to American audiences, Johnston has already had a huge career. He has 210 million global streams to his name, is a three-time Golden Guitar Award winner, a two-time ARIA Award nominee, and the recipient of the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award at the 2026 CMA International Awards.

He’s also toured all over, including in the U.K., Canada, Australia, Sweden, and South Africa. Now, Johnston has his eye on a further expansion into North America and Europe.

Johnston’s debut album, Raised Like That, spent 35 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart. His follow up LP, Where You’ll Find Me, was also a hit.

Through his songs, Johnston celebrates home, family, friendship, and the moments that shape who we become.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images