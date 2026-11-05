90s Rock Icon Brings the Grand Ole Opry to Its Feet With Emotional Debut and Performance of Her Biggest Hit

Linda Perry’s Grand Ole Opry debut couldn’t have gone better. The singer-songwriter stepped into the circle for the first time on Nov. 4, delivering a three-song set that earned her a standing ovation.

Perry began by singing “Beautiful,” a song that she penned for Christina Aguilera in 2002. Afterwards, Perry paused the music to take in the moment.

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“My heart is pounding in the best way possible,” she said. “As a kid I would watch this show show and [see] Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn. I can’t believe I’m standing in this circle, playing with this amazing band. Being in this historical situation, it’s beyond what I could ever think about as a kid.”

Next, Perry sang “What Lies With You,” a song about her mom that appeared on her latest LP, Let It Die Here.

Perry proceeded to wrap up her time on stage by singing “What’s Up,” the hit song her band, 4 Non Blondes, released in 1993.

The audience was enthralled by the performance, singing and swaying along throughout the entirety of the track. They were so impressed, in fact, that they offered Perry a standing ovation as the last notes rang out.

Linda Perry Reacts After Making Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

“I can’t even get this off my face,” Perry told Opry announcer Kelly Sutton as she pointed to her smile. “I almost cried three times, but I knew if I started crying I would not sing properly. Oh my God. That was the best thing ever.”

Perry went on to express gratitude for how much the song has come to mean to people over the years.

“It’s pretty incredible to just have a song keep going from generation to generation. I feel so blessed and I feel so grateful that I wrote a song that’s just been going and going and going,” she said. “I think it’s because it’s just relatable. There’s always something going on that we question.”

As for how she came up with the track, Perry said, “I didn’t mean to write it. It showed up, and all I could do is be there to receive.”

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images