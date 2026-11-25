Olivia Rodrigo looked right at home in Music City. During night two of her sold out Nashville Unraveled Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena, the pop star captivated the crowd throughout her two-hour set.

Rodrigo kicked off the show while lying in a field of flowers and singing “Drop Dead,” the lead single off of her latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

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The high-energy momentum continued into “U + Me = <3,” before Rodrigo let some of her past hits shine, performing “So American” and “Good 4 U.” The former appeared on her sophomore album, Guts, while the latter was part of her freshman release, Sour.

No matter which era the songs were from, the crowd eagerly sang and danced along to each word, a fact Rodrigo was well aware of.

“I’m so thankful for music. I’m so thankful for all of you guys that bought a ticket and came out,” she told the screaming audience, just days ahead of Thanksgiving. “And I’m so grateful for my incredible band.”

Rodrigo went on to prove as much, by going around to each of her band members with a hand-held camera and getting up close and personal shots of them as they slayed instrumental solos.

The moment was one of many throughout the show when Rodrigo employed technology to add to her set. Another came shortly thereafter, when a video of Rodrigo blowing a dandelion played on the screen.

As the white fuzzes from the flower scattered, they seemingly magically transformed into light, lighting up the crowd’s bracelets and prompting an awed gasp from the audience.

Olivia Rodrigo Brings High Energy, Impressive Vocals to Nashville Show

Rodrigo proceeded to show off her vocals with “Vampire” and get melancholy with “Purple,” before she made her way into the crowd to sing “Stupid Song” amongst her many fans.

Later, Rodrigo described her latest LP as “a time capsule of a relationship,” which captured the beginning, middle, and end of falling in love.

Fans got a taste of just that as Rodrigo sang “Begged,” “Cigarette Smoke,” and “Honeybee,” the latter of which was the first track she penned for the Grammy-nominated LP.

Of course, Rodrigo had to throw it all the way back, performing her breakout single “Drivers License,” as the crowd’s bracelets lit up red to match the words of the bridge.

Back on an annex stage, Rodrigo performed “Miss This Christmas,” the b-side track to her new holiday song that she premiered during night one in Nashville.

Perhaps the most technically impressive moment of the show came next when, during her performance of “The Cure,” Rodrigo’s dress melted away, literally unraveling her right in front of the crowd’s eyes.

The last three songs of the show were all about big energy and good vibes. The crowd sang along during “Deja Vu,” followed Rodrigo’s instructions to “scream at the top of your lungs” during “All-American B**ch,” and proceeded to “jump and go crazy” as the pop star closed out the show with an unforgettable performance of “Expectations.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation