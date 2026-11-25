Rock The Country Fest may be a thing of the past. Peachtree Entertainment, the Nashville-based promoter behind the festival, has shut down and laid off its staffers, according to a report from Decibel.

The report gained further traction when Decatur, the Alabama city that’s previously played host to the company’s Rock the South festival, spoke out in a statement to the local CBS affiliate.

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“On Friday, the City of Decatur received word that Peachtree Entertainment has decided to

cease operations and close its business,” the city said. “This was a significant and unexpected development for City leadership.”

“The City is reviewing its five-year agreement with Peachtree Entertainment and assessing what this decision means for Decatur and the future of Rock the South,” the statement continued. “Because the review is ongoing, the City cannot confirm 2027 festival or event dates at this time. We can say that no city funds have been exchanged for the 2027 contract year.”

The statement concluded, “We understand that residents, local businesses, festival fans, and community partners will have questions. The City will share additional information once we have verified facts and a clearer understanding of the available next steps.”

The company has yet to speak out in the wake of the reports. Peachtree Entertainment’s website remains up and is still promoting upcoming events. However, its social media profiles appear to have been deactivated or deleted.

The news came days after Shane Quick, the company’s president of live events, announced that he’d decided to leave the company in a statement to MusicRow.

Peachtree Entertainment’s Past Controversy

The Rock the Country festivals had been mired in controversy this year.

Artists including Ludacris, Carter Faith, Morgan Wade, and SHINEDOWN dropped out of their sets at the South Carolina event. They did so amid concern over the organizer’s political leanings.

“We have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country Festival,” SHINEDOWN said in part in the wake of their decision. “We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division.”

Eventually, the festival’s South Carolina dates were canceled all together.

Even so, artists including Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Brooks & Dunn remained on the lineup. Shows went on as planned in seven other cities throughout the year.

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