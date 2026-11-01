Zach Top Teams up With the Red Clay Strays Frontman Brandon Coleman To Cover Genesis at His Nashville Show

Zach Top had a big surprise up his sleeve for the final night of his tour.

The country singer closed out his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour with a sold out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and delighted fans when he welcomed The Red Clay Strays’ Brandon Coleman to the stage.

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Coleman initially came out when Top was performing his own song, “Use Me.” After that, though, the pair teamed up to perform an unexpected cover—Genesis’ “That’s All.”

The song choice wasn’t long planned. Rather, Top told the crowd that he’d only decided to play it earlier that day after he and his band started riffing on it during soundcheck. Once he made up his mind, Top texted Coleman to see if he was down.

“Hey man, here’s one out of left field for you,” Top told the crowd, per The Tennessean. “We just put it together this afternoon and had a bunch of fun with it.”

Coleman agreed, and the duet quickly came together.

That wasn’t the only cover Top pulled off during his show. He performed his own versions of “Seminole Wind” and “9 to 5,” songs by the recently deceased John Anderson and Dolly Parton, respectively.

Top also welcomed his opener, Lukas Nelson, back to the stage to cover Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning.”

What to Know About Zach Top

Top’s Nashville show marked the end of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, which took him all across North America this year.

His trek came amid promotion for his latest album, Ain’t in It for My Health. The LP was a huge success, even winning Top the Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album.

While his tour may be over, Top still has shows on his calendar. He’ll wrap up his busy 2026 with a performance at a drive-in movie theater outside of Nashville on Nov. 1.

After that, fans will have to wait until 2027 to catch Top at a series of music festivals. First up will be California’s Stagecoach on April 24.

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images