Darius Rucker felt ready to open up to his fans, but that didn’t mean that doing so was easy. Ahead of a Nashville screening of his new Hulu documentary, Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie, the rocker-turned-country star spoke to American Songwriter about the film.

Rucker admitted that, in making the project, he found that “a lot” of his story was hard to discuss publicly.

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“The way I grew up. I grew up in a poor house, and that’s hard to tell,” he said. “The death of my mom was hard to tell. It’s just so much stuff. I talk about my relationship with my father. It was all hard stuff to talk about.”

“That was tough, because you never talk about that stuff,” Rucker continued. “You never sit down and have a conversation about that, and so when you’re doing it, it can bring up some emotions that you haven’t deal with in a while.”

Even so, Rucker said that he ultimately found the process of being candid “very therapeutic, very helpful.”

“It was healthy, I thought,” he said. “I thought talking about it and telling the truth was very healthy for me.”

Darius Rucker Discusses His New Documentary

While the doc delves into much of Rucker’s personal life, it’s his dedication to his work that he hopes fans take away from the film.

“The work. That’s really what I hope people see from from the movie, the work,” he said. “It was nonstop, having to do what we have to do, whether my kids, my family was sacrificing, or I was sacrificing my health, it didn’t matter. The work was what mattered.”

After they see that, Rucker said he hopes viewers walk away from the doc “feeling good about themselves and about the music they’ve chosen to listen to.”

“I hope the people that really like me walk away going, ‘I like him a little bit more now,’” he said, before reflecting on his four-decade career.

“I’ve been in Hootie for 41 years. We’re very stubborn. We were stubborn early on. We worked so hard early on to get there. Once we got there, it was like, we’re gonna play, we’re gonna play, play, play. That’s what we did,” Rucker said. “And that’s pretty much still what I do, so. That’s the thing for me, just going out there and working and doing it.”

All of that work, Rucker said, led to a career that he could’ve never dreamt up.

“I didn’t imagine it was gonna be this,” he said. “I thought we’d have some success. Honestly, I didn’t imagine it could be this. This would be incredible.”

Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie is now streaming on Hulu.

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