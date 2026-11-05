Linda Perry Recalls Dolly Parton’s Hilarious First Impression of Her: “You’re Weird, but I Like Weird”

Linda Perry and Dolly Parton made an unlikely duo. The rocker and the late country star became acquainted when they wrote music for the 2018 movie Dumplin’, a period that Perry recalled onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, moments after she made her debut at the iconic venue.

“When we first met, she was looking at me, and she was pulling at her sleeves, because she always pulled on her sleeves,” Perry told Opry announcer Kelly Sutton. “She’s like, ‘You’re weird.’ And then with the funniest look, she said, ‘But I like weird.’”

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Later, Perry asked Parton where she could wash her hands before lunch and the “Jolene” singer responded with her signature sass.

“She said, ‘It’s right down the hall, past the beauty salon where you should stop by and wash your hair,’” Perry recalled with a laugh.

That was the start of a beautiful relationship between the women, with Perry noting, “We became very good friends.”

“I don’t even know what to say about Dolly, because I’ve never met somebody that has such a high frequency, just the kindest, most humble. She’s everything you want her to be and then a million times more,” she said. “… There is no one greater than Dolly. It was the most amazing time, being her friend, being able to call her.”

Linda Perry Recalls Working With Dolly Parton on Rockstar

Parton and Perry once again worked together on the former artist’s 2023 album, Rockstar.

On the LP, Parton teamed up with some of her favorite rock artists to cover their songs. That included “What’s Up?” a song that Perry penned and released with her band, 4 Non Blondes, in 1993.

“In her version, she asked me to come be in the video,” Perry said. “For some reason, I had to sit in a bathtub in the middle of a library. I didn’t understand that, but I think she thought that was humorous and wanted to do that to me on purpose. You just do what she asks.”

It’s no surprise that Parton wanted to include the song on her album. The track has been beloved decades, so much so that it earned Perry a standing ovation when she closed out her Opry set by singing the track.

“It’s pretty incredible to just have a song keep going from generation to generation,” she said. “I feel so blessed and I feel so grateful that I wrote a song that’s just been going and going and going.”

“I think it’s because it’s just relatable. There’s always something going on that we question,” Perry continued. “I didn’t mean to write it. It showed up, and all I could do is be there to receive.”

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