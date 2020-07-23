The Georgia Thunderbolts Drop New Single “Looking For An Old Friend”

The Georgia Thunderbolts premiere their new single “Looking For An Old Friend,” with the quintessential sounds of a summer anthem.

The band is formed with TJ Lyle [vocals, harp, piano], Riley Couzzourt [guitar], Logan Tolbert [guitar], Zach Everett [bass, harmony vocals, keys] and Bristol Perry [drums] rounding out the quintet. Each lyric sounds like it had been written years before as the chemistry combined with their paradoxical presence of both contemporary and nostalgic feelings solidifies this single as timeless.

It has a classic recollection vibe because, well, the genesis of the song was in reminiscing.

“The inspiration for looking for an old friend came from the air that day,” Lyle said. “It was the first song the Georgia thunderbolts had ever written together and it was a magical moment for all involved. We wanted to write a classic, timeless and relatable song, spreading positive vibes.”

In a topsy-turvy world that we are navigating, the concept of positive vibes and escapism is a welcomed change and distraction.

Tolbert said that he wants to emphasize a simple enjoyment factor with the tune, that coming into contact with it should help bring levity and erase some tension that the day-to-day grind can bring.

“I hope listeners take in the music with a clear mind and just listen,” Tolbert said. “You know, with all the craziness going on in the world, it’s about time for something fresh, something with meaning, and a little something for everyone in the family. We hope this song reaches the hearts of millions of people and helps to fill that void. Afterwards, if you’re still itching for more, just hang tight, because we have loads of songs that we can’t wait for you to hear.”

At its bottomline, this is a fun track. One that can make someone think or feel many different ways.

Everett said that it can take on a higher meaning, as well.

“I think our music speaks on a spiritual level to those who listen for it,” he said. “I can’t wait to connect in a live setting with the people that get it on that level.”

“Looking For An Old Friend” drops today before the rest of The Georgia Thunderbolts self-titled EP which is out on August 21st via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group.

Watch the “Looking For An Old Friend” exclusive premiere below.

Photo Credit: Jim Arbogast