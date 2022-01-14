Gin Blossoms Announce Celebrating 30 Miserable Years Tour in 2022

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Gin Blossoms’ 1992 album, New Miserable Experience. To commemorate this milestone, the rock band is taking their celebration on the road via their upcoming Celebrating 30 Miserable Years Tour. The Blossoms have also committed to play the full breakout album, as per a press statement, which includes the fan favorites “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down,” and “Found Out About You.”

“It was hard to make NME, but we knew it was special,” lead vocalist Robin Wilson said regarding the anniversary of the album. “It’s humbling that it still resonates and we still have jobs in the music biz.”

“It’s funny how time slips away,” guitarist Jesse Valenzuela added in a statement. “We are still so proud that even after all these years the album still resonates with fans.”

The 30 city summer tour will kick off February 18 in Fort Pierce, Florida, and the band will wrap up the quick tour on March 12 in Little Rock, Arizona. If the stars don’t align and you can’t make the Celebrating 30 Miserable Years Tour, never fear, the Gin Blossoms are also going on tour with the Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket starting on June 3.

Check out the “Celebrating 30 Miserable Years” tour dates below.

“Celebrating 30 Miserable Years” Tour Dates:

2/18/22 Fort Pierce, FL Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts

2/19/22 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

2/20/22 Charlotte, NC The Underground

2/22/22 Bristol, VA Cameo Theatre

2/25/22 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

2/26/22 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

2/27/22 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

3/1/22 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

3/2/22 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

3/3/22 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

3/6/22 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

3/9/22 Marion, IL Marion Cultural & Civic Center

3/10/22 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

3/11/22 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

3/12/22 Little Rock, AR Little Rock Music Hall

Last Summer On Earth Tour (with Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket):

6/3/22 St. Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheater

6/4/22 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/5/22 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/7/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/9/22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

6/10/22 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

6/11/22 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/16/22 Redmond, WA Marymoor Amphitheater Redmond

6/17/22 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

6/18/22 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino & Resort

6/21/22 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/24/22 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

6/25/22 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

6/27/22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

6/29/22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

7/1/22 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater

7/2/22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/3/22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/5/22 Lewiston, NY Artpark

7/6/22 New York, NY Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage

7/8/22 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/9/22 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino

7/10/22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

7/12/22 Philadelphia, PA The Met

7/13/22 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

7/15/22 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

7/16/11 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

7/17/22 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

7/20/22 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

7/21/22 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage