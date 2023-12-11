Behind the Film Soundtracks Nominated for Best Original Score at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominees were unveiled on Monday (December 11), celebrating the year’s accomplishments in film and television. From acting to sound design, the annual honors spotlight exceptional work from all facets of the industry.

Music is one of the most essential elements used in visual storytelling. The right song or guitar riff can help highlight a defining moment or emotional twist. Let’s take a look at the five soundtracks nominated for Best Original Score that helped bring their films to the next level.

1. Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Released to theaters across the U.S. on December 8, Poor Things is an imaginative dark comedy starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. Rising pop artist Jerskin Fendrix created the film’s soundtrack, which he crafted alongside director Yorgos Lanthimos. The project, comprised entirely of previously unreleased songs written by Fendrix, marked the talent’s first attempt at creating a movie score.

2. Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

The stunning soundtrack to Studio Ghibli’s fantasy film The Boy and the Heron is the latest result of the company’s longtime partnership with Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi. The musical visionary and Golden Globe nominee curated a sparse but captivating score accompanying the story of a young boy who forges an unexpected friendship with a grey heron.

3. Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Acclaimed composer Mica Levi previously teamed up with director Jonathan Glazer to create the music for his 2013 film Under the Skin. A decade later, they joined forces again for The Zone of Interest, which follows the story of Nazi commander Rudolf Höss. Levi’s captivating score reiterates the jarring contrast of his attempt to build a cozy life for himself and his wife, just feet away from a concentration camp.

4. Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Influential producer, DJ, and record executive Metro Boomin provided the creative vision behind the soundtrack for the hit animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. To accompany the colorful, high-energy feel of the movie, he recruited some of the biggest names in modern hip-hop and pop to contribute. 21 Savage, Nas, ASAP Rocky, James Blake, and Becky G are just a few of the hit-making artists featured on the collaboration-filled, Golden Globe-nominated project.

5. Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

You probably know Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robbie Robertson best for his musical contributions as a member of The Band. But the late musician spent much of his final years collaborating with director Martin Scorcese, crafting scores for hit films like Raging Bull and Gangs of New York. The soundtrack to Scorcese’s 2023 western drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, was Robertson’s final completed film project prior to his death on August 9.

