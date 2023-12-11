A Look at the 2024 Golden Globe Nominees for Best Original Song

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees are here! Mixed in with the host of stellar actors, directors, and films are a few musical nominees. The tracks nominated for Best Original Song provide stiff competition. From Bruce Springsteen to Billie Eilish, take a closer look at the nominees, below.

1. “Addicted to Romance” – Bruce Springsteen from She Came to Me

Bruce Springsteen is no stranger to Golden Globe nominations. He scored yet another this year for Best Original Song. “Addicted to Romance” is beautiful in its simplicity. Springsteen’s gruff vocals stream straight into the listener’s heart.

2. “Dance the Night” – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin from Barbie

Barbie made quite the showing in this category. Three out of the six songs are featured on the star-studded soundtrack for the blockbuster. First, we have Dua Lipa‘s disco-infused banger, “Dance the Night.” We believe this song would’ve become a hit even if it didn’t have this movie backing it up as Lipa is adept at crafting radio fodder. Mark Ronson isn’t a stranger to a hit either. “Dance the Night” is a frontrunner for sure.

3. “I’m Just Ken” – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt from Barbie

Another offering from the Barbie soundtrack, “I’m Just Ken” became the darling of social media after the movie’s release. Ryan Gosling’s passionate (and humorous) performance of this song drew all the attention.

4. “Peaches” – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker from The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Jack Black never disappoints. On top of acting in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Black added his unique flare to the soundtrack. This romantic ode to Princess Peach instantly connected with audiences with humor and schmaltzy gravitas.

5. “Road to Freedom” – Lenny Kravitz from Rustin

Lenny Kravitz bolsters the powerful Netflix film Rustin with his original track, “Road to Freedom.” The retro-influenced song perfectly captures the early ’60s. This song gives a film about a civil rights movement hero the reverence it deserves.

6. “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell from Barbie

The last offering from Barbie to make the nominee cut is “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish‘s intimate, yet powerful vocals made this track an instant hit. No song could better capture Barbie’s existential dread in this movie better than this Eilish track.

Photo: (Left to Right) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation, Araya Doheny/FilmMagic, Unique Nicole/WireImage