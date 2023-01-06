Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer, Mark Capps Shot and Killed by SWAT in Nashville

A Grammy-winning recording engineer, Mark Capps, has been shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville after allegedly holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint.

Police fired on Capps, 54, on Thursday night (Jan. 5) while he was armed in his doorway. Prior to this incident, Capps was wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping warrants at the time of his death.

Capps brought his wife and 23-year-old daughter into their family room at gunpoint around 3 a.m. Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron told News Channel 5, “He told them if they called someone, he would kill them. They were extremely frightened by him and his actions toward them in not letting them leave.”

When he fell asleep around dawn, the two women left the house and went to the Hermitage precinct where officers placed warrants against Capps. The SWAT team arrived at the home around 1:55 p.m.

“Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside,” Aaron continued. “He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot. We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department.”

Capps was the son of the late guitarist Jimmy Capps, a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame and a part of the Grand Ole Opry house band. He worked with numerous country and gospel artists.

His credits include work with Neil Diamond, the Chicks, Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, Donna Summer, Olivia Newton-John and the Isaacs, Big & Rich, Barry Manilow, and many other collaborations.

A Hermitage man wanted on outstanding aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges was fatally wounded by a SWAT officer Thursday afternoon after he suddenly opened the front door of his home armed with a pistol. More here: https://t.co/iPeGjcyGMg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 6, 2023

