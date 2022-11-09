Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows Due to Frontman Josh Kiszka’s Busted Ear Drum

Rock outfit Greta Van Fleet postponed four more shows on their current Dreams in Gold U.S. tour on Tuesday (Nov. 8). At an earlier stop on the tour, frontman Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured ear drum leading to some “rather painful” shows.

After playing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas over the weekend, Kiszka took to social media to announce the stops in El Paso, Tuscon, Anaheim and Sacramento would have to be postponed.

“I just wanted to express how beautiful and how awe-inspiring these couple of shows have really been, truly. Also, unfortunately, they’ve been rather painful,” Kiszka said in a video message. “The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum. Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me a great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform.”

Despite trying to work through the pain, Kiszka said he feels he needs to focus on healing. His video statement continued, “I think I need a period of time for more healing. Unfortunately, that means rescheduling the shows for the rest of this month, which kills me to do this, especially on such short notice. I’m truly sorry to everyone in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim, and Sacramento. This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can’t begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.”

The dates in Texas, Arizona, and California are the second string of postponed dates on their current tour. The earlier string – Hollywood, Tampa, Jacksonville, Raleigh, and Greenville – were also impacted by Kiszka’s ear issue.

The band said they will share the new dates as soon as they become available. Existing tickets to the postponed shows will remain valid. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. The Dreams in Gold Tour will pick up on Dec. 9 in Atlantic City.

Photo: Alysse Gafkjen / Sacks & Co.