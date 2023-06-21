Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Publicly Comes Out as a Member of the LGBTQ+ Community

This past Tuesday, Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka came out as a member of the LGBTQ community through a heartfelt Instagram post. Kiszka disclosed that he wanted to reveal his identity due to several anti-LGBTQ bills being voted on in the state of Tennessee, where the singer resides.

Videos by American Songwriter

The post features an image of Kizka performing on stage while rainbow lights glow over him. In Kiszka’s post, he wrote, “Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”

The caption continues, “These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.”

The caption concludes with, “Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause. Here are some organizations doing great work.”

RELATED: Behind the Meaning and the History of the Band Name: Greta Van Fleet

Kiszka’s post appears to be a reaction to bills that have been passed in Tennessee, including a bill that will ban any public drag show that could possibly be seen by a minor. However, a federal judge has declared that the bill is unconstitutional and is a “restriction of freedom of speech” that infringes on the First Amendment. Tennessee also recently passed a bill that prohibits children from receiving gender-affirming healthcare.

After sharing several links to different LGBTQ organizations such as The Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign in his caption, Krizka added, “Bravo! The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation. The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”