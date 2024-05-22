Gretsch Unmasks Orville Peck Signature Falcon Guitar

The “enigmatic country icon” has engraved his personal brand of outlaw glam on a fetching deluxe hollowbody

Courtesy of Gretsch

Gretsch announced today the release of the Limited Edition Orville Peck Falcon, a collaboration between the storied guitar brand favored by no small share of country legends, and one of the genre’s most iconic contemporary performers.

Peck’s signature glamorous-meets-campy aesthetic is a perfect fit for the Gretsch guitar brand, whose own creations often evoke a romanticized Western past. Perhaps Gretsch’s most famous signature model, the Chet Atkins 6120, featured a “branded” logo and steer-skull inlays, so it’s only natural that Peck’s Lone Ranger-inspired persona would find a home at Gretsch.

Courtesy of Gretsch

“I think it’s my sort of love letter to that era of country which was so sort of rhinestone-y and flashy during the ‘60s and ‘70s, and so that’s kind of what I wanted to approach with this – but still keep the classic feel of the Falcon,” said Peck in the video accompanying the release.

It’s safe to say that mission has been accomplished here, with Peck’s signature Falcon displaying its fair share of sparkle while also touting the premium appointments worthy of a top-shelf build from one of the best-known manufacturers in the game.

Courtesy of Gretsch

The Limited Edition Orville Peck Falcon features a deep, resonant hollow maple body with ML bracing, plus a standard Gretsch “U” shaped maple neck with a 25.5” scale length. The streaked ebony fingerboard features rolled edges, Luminlay side dots, and pearloid inlays with custom artwork unique to this model.

Two gold all-new FT-67 Filter’Tron pickups supply a sound that’s unmistakeably Gretsch, but also offer “a more well-rounded tone for modern playing styles.” A matching gold Adjust-o-matic bridge and Bigsby vibrato tailpiece, meanwhile, supply all the twang you’d expect. Finally, a gorgeous Oro Sparkle finish and pickguard bearing exclusive western-themed artwork by Judith Rothman Pierce of RoseCut Clothing complete the package, providing the guitar with a glamorous aesthetic that’s “a fitting tribute to a boundary-pushing visionary.”

The Gretsch Orville Peck Signature Falcon is available now. Head to Gretsch to learn more, or pick one up from Sweetwater today!

