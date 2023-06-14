Guided by Voices Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Hometown Shows 

A celebration is in order, as Guided by Voices has turned 40 years old.

The indie rock band is scheduled to return to their home state of Ohio to honor the massive milestone. The “Hot Freaks” musicians jumped on social media late Tuesday evening (June 13) to announce a two-night-only anniversary show.

The rockers will bring their talents to Dayton Masonic Centre on September 1 and 2. Dinosaur Jr. and Kiwi Jr will serve as direct support for Robert Pollard and the band. Built to Spill, Heartless Bastards, and Wednesday will take center stage the following day.

The upcoming affair has been transformed into an exclusive event since the award-winning band only has one other date slated on their touring schedule. Ahead of the celebration, Guided by Voices will appear at Positive Jam Festival on August 5 in Accord, New York.

Tickets to the birthday bash will become available starting Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET.

The band was formed by Pollard in 1983. Since stepping into the entertainment scene – the hitmakers have released more than 30 studio albums, numerous EPs, and singles. Their albums Bee Thousand (1994) and Alien Lanes (1995) received positive praise and quickly became their breakthrough projects.

Guided by Voices has shifted the indie rock genre. They single-handedly created the “bedroom recording” aesthetic. They took advantage of the Tascam Portastudio, the world’s first recorder, in 1979. The advance in technology allowed them to produce music demos fast, without going into a professional studio. Their captivating sound cultivated an adoring fan base, now referred as “GBV fanatics.”

The group took a hiatus from music in 2004 but reunited in 2010. Since joining forces, they brought high-energy shows across the United States and overseas. A documentary titled, Guided by Voices: The Electrifying Conclusion was released in 2020 and was directed by Jeff Feuerzeig. The in-depth feature film displays the band’s legendary farewell tour in 2004 and its significant impact on the industry.

Guided by Voices recently released their album, La La Land. The tracklist contains 11 buzz-worthy songs, which will be played at their highly anticipated anniversary show. Their follow-up collection, Welshpool Frillies, will arrive on July 21, 2023.

Photo: Trevor Naud