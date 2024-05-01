UB40 Announce 45th Anniversary International Tour in 2024

Reggae-pop outfit UB40 have been announcing tour dates here and there for their upcoming international trek for a while now, and now they’ve finally released 17 new tour dates for fans across the US! The band will also be hitting the UK, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium. It’s going to be a pretty hefty trek with support from Fastest Land Animal, Maxi Priest, The English Beat, and Inner Circle for select dates.

The UB40 2024 Tour will start on May 6 in Cheltenham, United Kingdom at Cheltenham Jazz Festival. The tour is expected to close, pending any additions, on December 1 in Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena.

Most of the tickets to this tour are available on Ticketmaster for general sale. The new US dates will be available for presale starting Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 am PT until midnight.

General on-sale for the new dates will kick off on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am PT. If you can’t find tickets on Ticketmaster, we strongly suggest checking Stubhub. Stubhub is a great resource for finding tickets to sold-out concerts, so you might get lucky! For non-US fans of UB40, we suggest checking Viagogo for last-minute tickets.

Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see UB40 live this year, they won’t last long!

May 6 – Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Jazz Festival

June 29 – Tilburg, NL – Spoorpark Live

July 2 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (with Fastest Land Animal)

July 3 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur (with Fastest Land Animal)

July 5 – Ledyard, CT – The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino (with Fastest Land Animal)

July 6 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

July 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Art Pavilion

July 10 – Bergen, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

July 11 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino (with Maxi Priest)

July 12 – Flint, MI – FIM Capitol Theatre

July 13 – Davenport, IA – The Event Center at Rhythm City Casino and Resort

July 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

July 16 – Marion, IL – Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 18 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln

July 19 – Park City, UT – The Amphitheater at Canyon’s Village

July 20 – Fort Hall, ID – Shoshone Bannock Casino

July 21 – Tacoma, WA – Emerald Queen Casino (with Maxi Priest, Inner Circle)

July 23 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers

July 25 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery (with Maxi Priest)

July 26 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino

July 27 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bills (with Inner Circle)

July 28 – Rohnert Park, CA – Green Music Center Sonoma State University

July 30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

August 2 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino Resort and Spa

August 3 – Chandler, AZ – Wildhorse Pass

August 4 – Tucson, AZ – Casino Del Sol Resort (with Inner Circle)

August 5 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

August 8 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)

August 9 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)

August 10 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)

August 15 – Nassau County, NY – Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater

August 16 – Seaside Heights, NJ – Seaside Heights Live

August 17 – Dorado, PR – El Patio

August 18 – St. Thomas, USVI – University of the Virgin Islands

November 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

November 2 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

November 7 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

November 9 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

November 15 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

November 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 21 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

November 23 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

November 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

November 30 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

December 1 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

