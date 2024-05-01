UB40 Announce 45th Anniversary International Tour in 2024

Reggae-pop outfit UB40 have been announcing tour dates here and there for their upcoming international trek for a while now, and now they’ve finally released 17 new tour dates for fans across the US! The band will also be hitting the UK, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium. It’s going to be a pretty hefty trek with support from Fastest Land Animal, Maxi Priest, The English Beat, and Inner Circle for select dates.
Videos by American Songwriter
The UB40 2024 Tour will start on May 6 in Cheltenham, United Kingdom at Cheltenham Jazz Festival. The tour is expected to close, pending any additions, on December 1 in Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena.
Most of the tickets to this tour are available on Ticketmaster for general sale. The new US dates will be available for presale starting Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 am PT until midnight.
General on-sale for the new dates will kick off on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am PT. If you can’t find tickets on Ticketmaster, we strongly suggest checking Stubhub. Stubhub is a great resource for finding tickets to sold-out concerts, so you might get lucky! For non-US fans of UB40, we suggest checking Viagogo for last-minute tickets.
Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see UB40 live this year, they won’t last long!
UB40 2024 Tour Dates
May 6 – Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Jazz Festival
June 29 – Tilburg, NL – Spoorpark Live
July 2 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (with Fastest Land Animal)
July 3 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur (with Fastest Land Animal)
July 5 – Ledyard, CT – The Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino (with Fastest Land Animal)
July 6 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
July 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Art Pavilion
July 10 – Bergen, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
July 11 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino (with Maxi Priest)
July 12 – Flint, MI – FIM Capitol Theatre
July 13 – Davenport, IA – The Event Center at Rhythm City Casino and Resort
July 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
July 16 – Marion, IL – Marion Cultural and Civic Center
July 18 – Cheyenne, WY – The Lincoln
July 19 – Park City, UT – The Amphitheater at Canyon’s Village
July 20 – Fort Hall, ID – Shoshone Bannock Casino
July 21 – Tacoma, WA – Emerald Queen Casino (with Maxi Priest, Inner Circle)
July 23 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers
July 25 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery (with Maxi Priest)
July 26 – Cabazon, CA – Morongo Casino
July 27 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bills (with Inner Circle)
July 28 – Rohnert Park, CA – Green Music Center Sonoma State University
July 30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 2 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino Resort and Spa
August 3 – Chandler, AZ – Wildhorse Pass
August 4 – Tucson, AZ – Casino Del Sol Resort (with Inner Circle)
August 5 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
August 8 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound at Coachman Park (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)
August 9 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)
August 10 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre (with The English Beat, Maxi Priest)
August 15 – Nassau County, NY – Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater
August 16 – Seaside Heights, NJ – Seaside Heights Live
August 17 – Dorado, PR – El Patio
August 18 – St. Thomas, USVI – University of the Virgin Islands
November 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
November 2 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
November 7 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
November 9 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
November 15 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
November 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
November 21 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
November 23 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
November 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
November 30 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia
December 1 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena
Photo by Alex Pantling
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.