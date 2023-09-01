Guitar Heroes of the 1980s: 5 Shredders Who Ruled the Decade

There was something truly captivating about the 80s. The era was characterized by innovation, and the music scene was no exception. With the world clamoring for a distinctive identity, guitarists eloquently spoke up with the resonant strum of their guitars.

The guitarists of the 80s embodied talent, showmanship, and skill—the passion for music gleamed in their eyes and resonated in every fret of their guitars.

With unimaginable dexterity and fingers as quick as a wink, the following guitarists left the world astounded with every pluck of their strings:

1. Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen rewrote hard rock history by co-founding Van Halen in 1972. The band, comprised of Eddie, his older brother Alex Van Halen, vocalist David Lee Roth, and bassist Michael Anthony, were all based in Pasadena, California.

Born in 1955 to Dutchman Jan and wife Eugenia, the Van Halen boys were no stranger to exceptional music. Jan was a musician and instilled a passion for music in his sons from an early age. The family relocated to Pasadena while the boys were young. It was in Pasadena that they established their inaugural band, and from there, their musical journey began to flourish.

In 1978, the band’s self-titled debut album, Van Halen, reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and was highly successful. By the early 1980s, Eddie was already regarded as one of the best guitarists in the music world. His riffs on the guitar were spellbinding and he’s known for his famous “brown sound”.

2. Steve Vai

Guitarist and three-time Grammy Award winner Steven Siro Vai remains one of the most talented and skilled guitarists of the ’80s. Vai was born to parents John and Theresa Vai in 1960. In his early childhood, he became interested in the music of Jimi Hendrix and Alice Cooper and received tutelage from the great Joe Satriani, where his skills blossomed.

At 18, Vai attended the Berklee School of Music in Boston and worked on transcribing Frank Zappa’s composition, “The Black Page.” He sent the piece to Zappa, who immediately invited him to join his band.

A genius on the strings, Vai went on to display expert creativity and individuality that set him apart.

By 1984, he released his first solo album, Flex-Able. The next year he designed the Ibanez JEM guitar, which was a commercial success. His most highly acclaimed album to date is Passion and Warfare (1990). With over 15 million records sold, Steve Vai is a class act.

3. Stevie Ray Vaughan

Born in 1954, Stevie Ray Vaughan was a blues guitar maestro who was a wonder to listen to. Part of his uniqueness was infusing Hendrix’s maneuvers with traditional blues. Albums like Texas Flood and Couldn’t Stand the Weather served to highlight his prowess.

Stevie’s performances were energetic, solidifying his reputation in rock music.

To his credit, Vaughan has been a recipient of 6 Grammy Awards, amongst other accolades. Unfortunately, the enigmatic performer died in a helicopter crash in 1990. His legacy and contributions remain evident to the world.

4. Joe Satriani

Joe Satriani, one-time tutor to guitar legend Steve Vai, is a masterful composer, producer, songwriter, and rock guitarist. The 15-time Grammy Award nominee was born Joseph Satriani in Westbury, New York, to Italian parents. Upon learning of the passing of Jimi Hendrix, 14-year-old Joe resolved to become a guitarist, even announcing to his football coach that he would quit football for music.

In 1974, Satriani received music lessons from jazz pianist Lennie Tristano and jazz guitarist Billy Bauer. He then went on to tutor Steve Vai. Subsequently, he has tutored several other notable musicians, such as Kirk Hammet from Metallica and Larry LaLonde from Primus.

After the release of his 1987 album, Surfing with the Alien, he immediately climbed to fame. By 1988, he had become the lead guitarist for Mick Jagger’s first solo tour.

Alongside his masterful sweep picking on the guitar, Satriani is famous for his out-of-this-world legato plays and arpeggio tapping. With over 10 million albums sold and multiple Grammy nominations, this renowned music mentor is indeed one of the legends.

5. Yngwie Malmsteen

Swedish guitarist, Yngwie Malmsteen, was born in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1963. Malmsteen was a willful child and displayed independence from a young age. His first major musical influences were Jimi Hendrix and Ritchie Blackmore. His sister later introduced him to classical composers, and the young Malmsteen became enamored.

By the age of 18, Malmsteen was performing in clubs and had developed a somewhat wild on-stage persona. After forming the band Rising Force with his close friend Jens Johansson, their self-titled album, Rising Force, was released. The sound was unique and marked their arrival into the music scene.

The album reached No. 60 on Billboard Hot 200 and was nominated for Best Rock Instrumental Performance at the Grammys. Marching Out and Trilogy further cemented their names in the industry.

In 1987, Malmsteen was involved in a car crash. While recuperating, he learned of his mother’s death and his manager’s misappropriation of funds. Undeterred, he continued working on his music. Subsequently, his band Rising Force disbanded.

Over the years, Malmsteen faced various challenges, causing him to occasionally withdraw from the public eye. Despite this, he continued to work and release music. His latest musical endeavors haven’t fallen short of elegance. Malmsteen will always be regarded as one of the greats.

