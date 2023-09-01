Kylie Morgan Readies Debut Album ‘Making It Up As I Go’

Burgeoning country singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan is gearing up to share her debut album this fall. Set for release on October 13, Making It Up As I Go features 12 tracks that spotlight the relatable moments and experiences that tie us together.

“This album is for the in-betweeners. The ones who pretend to have it all figured out but are still finding out where they want to go, who they want to be, and how to get there,” Morgan says in a statement. “Whether you’re a child who’s supposed to feel like a teenager, a teenager who’s supposed to feel like a grown-up, or a grown-up that still feels like a child. We’re all just doing our best and I hope this is the soundtrack to your journey. Cause if we’re all being honest… we’re just makin’ it up as we go.”

The release of Making It Up As I Go follows the success of her lively, empowering hit single “If He Wanted to He Would” from her 2022 EP, P.S. To coincide with the album announcement, Morgan has shared the record’s title track, a reflective ode to the growing pains that follow us through life.

On September 7, Morgan will hit the road as support for Old Dominion‘s No Bad Vibes Tour, which stretches into early 2024. You can find a complete list of upcoming concert dates and ticketing information at Kylie Morgan’s official website.

Making It Up As I Go Track List:

1. “Making It Up As I Go” (Written by Kylie Morgan, KK Johnson, Jordan Minton)

2. “Class Rings” (Morgan, Ben Foster, Jack Newsome)

3. “Country Girl” (Morgan, Gabe Foust, Nate Kenyon, Lance Miller)

4. “Sugar Daddy” (Morgan, James McNair, Seth Mosley)

5. “Ladies First” (Morgan, Ben Goldsmith, Josh Jenkins)

6. “Happy Ever After Me” (Morgan)

7. “Bad Girlfriend” (Morgan, Emily Earle, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

8. “A Few Hearts Ago” (Morgan, Casey Brown, McNair)

9. “Quarter Life Crisis” (Morgan)

10. “If He Wanted to He Would” (Morgan, Zandi Holup, Ben Johnson)

11. “Don’t Stay Gone Too Long” (Morgan, Nelly Joy, Jason Massey)

12. “Old Me” (Morgan, Megan Conner, Jeff Garrison)

Photo by Rachel Deeb, Courtesy of UMG Nashville