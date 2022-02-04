Halestorm Reveal Fifth Album ‘Back From the Dead,’ Share New Single ‘The Steeple’

Halestorm have revealed details of their upcoming fifth album Back From The Dead, out May 6 with new single “The Steeple.”

Following the band’s 2018 release Vicious, which earned the band their second Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance for lead single “Uncomfortable,” Back From the Dead is not so much a reincarnation but a reemergence from the darker spaces of a global pandemic and personal demons.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, Mastodon) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry), Back From The Dead morphed from an exercise in songwriting to a mode of survival for the band.

“We started writing this album about three months B.C. (before COVID),” said singer Lzzy Hale in a statement. “Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss.”

Hale added, “It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

A follow up to the title track “Back From The Dead,” released fall 2021, “The Steeple” relishes in rebirth after a long hardship and battling inner demons from the opening It stopped raining / In my head today / I finally feel like myself again / Redemption’s here at last / Back where it all began and through the more empowered chorus This is my kingdom / This is my cathedral / This is my castle / These are my people / This is my armor / This is my anchor / It’s been a long road.

The album also closes on track “Raise Your Horns,” a hashtag (#RaiseYourHorns) Hale started using to help raise awareness of mental health issues following the death of Huntress singer Jill Janus in 2018. “The more of us that put it out there,” said Hale, “the less alone we will all feel and we will be one step closer to breaking the mental health stigma.”

Halestorm just recently finished their tour Evanescence, and had to postpone the European leg of their tour in 2022, but are set to perform at the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, FL.

Back From the Dead Track List

Back From The Dead Wicked Ways Strange Girl Brightside The Steeple Terrible Things My Redemption Bombshell I Come First Psycho Crazy Raise Your Horns

Photo: Atlantic Records