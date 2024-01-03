Luke Bell Documentary Traces Rise and Tragic Death of Country Singer and Songwriter

A new documentary, Where Ya Been?The Odyssey and Elegy of Luke Bell is production about the life and death of rising country star, Luke Bell, who died at 32 after mysteriously disappearing in 2022.



Directed by Kevin Romero, Where Ya Been? chronicles Bell’s life from becoming an up and coming country star, who released three albums within his decade-long career and shared the stage with everyone from Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, and Hank Williams Jr., among others.



“We aim to bring together the multifaceted experiences of those who were part of Luke’s life,” said director Kevin Romero in a statement. “This film will be a celebration of country music and folklore while offering a poignant reflection on the challenges of mental illness.”

The documentary was filmed in several locations that defined Bell’s life, from his home state of Wyoming, along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Tucson.



“The film aims to present an honest and heartfelt narrative, delving into Luke’s perspective and retracing his journey to unravel the mysteries surrounding his life,” reads a descriptor of the film. “Through interviews and exploration of wide ranging perspectives from those who knew and loved Luke, the documentary endeavors to stitch together the fragmented remnants of his life story.”

Born Jan. 27, 1990, in Lexington, Kentucky, Bell started out playing local bars in college and moved to Austin, Texas to record his self-titled debut, which he self-produced in 2012, before relocating to Cody, Wyoming where he wrote and recorded his second album, Don’t Mind If I Do, in 2014. Bell followed up the album with a second self-titled album in 2016 after settling in Nashville.



In late August of 2022, Bell mysteriously vanished for four days in Tucson, Arison before he was eventually found dead on August 26. His cause of death was due to accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report.

It was revealed that the singer suffered from severe bipolar disorder, which worsened following his father’s death years earlier, according to his family, and recently changed his medication for treatment prior to his death.



“As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory,” read a portion of a statement released by Bell’s family following his death. “Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace.”



To help complete the film, a Kickstarter campaign was started to help fund further production costs, along with media expenses, music licensing fees, and more to complete the documentary.

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival